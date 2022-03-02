Individual health plans should rise up to 15% | jocelio-leal

Jenni Smith 12 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Individual health plans should rise up to 15% | jocelio-leal 0 Views

Survey: 80% of Brazilians are concerned about access to healthcare (Photo: )
Photograph:
Survey: 80% of Brazilians are concerned about access to healthcare

The supplementary health market works with a projection of increase between 10% and 15% for individual plans this year. “‘It’s time to pay the Covid + normal elective bill”, says an executive in the area. Detail: collective plans always have a higher increase than individual plans.

To date, the largest increase ever granted was 13.57% in 2016. The 15% estimated as a maximum this year has already appeared in an analysis produced by the bank BTG Pactual.

Operators’ lament

By the way, based on the principle of mutualism, the value of the last tier (59 years or older) is not more than six times the value of the first (up to 18 years of age). The variation from the 7th to the 10th age group cannot be greater than the variation from the 1st to the 7th age group.

Last Wednesday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) suspended the judgment of controversial topic. the end of the loophole for the Justice to order the provision of services not provided for in the list approved by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is under discussion.

Who pays the health plan bill?



Photo by Jocélio Leal

Find out about Ceará’s economy here. Visit my page and click the bell to receive notifications.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Ukraine faces shortage of medical supplies and fear of disease

Ukraine is facing a shortage of important medical supplies and has had to halt an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved