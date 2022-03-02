Individual health plans should rise up to 15% | jocelio-leal

Photograph:

Survey: 80% of Brazilians are concerned about access to healthcare

The supplementary health market works with a projection of increase between 10% and 15% for individual plans this year. “‘It’s time to pay the Covid + normal elective bill”, says an executive in the area. Detail: collective plans always have a higher increase than individual plans.

To date, the largest increase ever granted was 13.57% in 2016. The 15% estimated as a maximum this year has already appeared in an analysis produced by the bank BTG Pactual.

Operators’ lament

By the way, based on the principle of mutualism, the value of the last tier (59 years or older) is not more than six times the value of the first (up to 18 years of age). The variation from the 7th to the 10th age group cannot be greater than the variation from the 1st to the 7th age group.

Last Wednesday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) suspended the judgment of controversial topic. the end of the loophole for the Justice to order the provision of services not provided for in the list approved by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is under discussion.

Who pays the health plan bill?







