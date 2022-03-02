INSS confirms extra payment on March 7

If you are retired and a pensioner of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), you can’t miss it! The extra payment of the INSS is already to be made at the beginning of this month. Soon, policyholders who have amounts receivable from lawsuits will have their money available now in March.

The payment refers to the Small Value Requisitions (RPVs) that the institute acquired in November, that is, the indemnities for that period. Thus, the Federal Justice Council has already released R$1.4 billion for payments on March 7th.

Payments will be made for the entire national territory and consultation takes place through the websites of the Federal Regional Courts, where the actions took place. Therefore, the insured who has a lawsuit wins, but wants to check if he will receive it, needs to go to the TRF website for his region and consult the information.

Withdrawal of the INSS extra payment

Withdrawals take place at the two main national banks: Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal. To receive at Caixa, lawyers can access the access module in the Restricted Area of ​​the OAB Portal. Then, register the current accounts for receipt. This is because this system allows the receipt of RPVs from an agreement between the bank and the Brazilian Bar Association. To check, go to the website www.oab.org.br.

The remaining public must go to the agencies to request face-to-face service. In-person services are usually open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

To receive and withdraw the INSS extra payment at Banco do Brasil, account holders must request automatic credit for precatories and RPVs. That way, the amount will be available in your account in just one business day after court approval.

However, if you are not a customer or do not want to opt for automatic credit, it is still possible to choose cash withdrawal or transfer between branches. For face-to-face service, it is necessary to present the original identification document, CPF and the completed redemption form at the agency. Click here to download the document.

INSS extra payment inquiry

To check if you will receive the extra payment on the 7th, that is, on the first batch of deposits, it is necessary to enter the TRF website of your region.

Once inside the system, you must access the “Public Consultation of Processes” tab, so it will be possible to check amounts, dates, payment accounts and other information.