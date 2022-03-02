International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels of oil to guarantee supply

The 31 member states of the Council of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to the market, in order to “send a unified and strong message to global markets that there will be no supply deficit as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the IEA, the release of barrels corresponds to around 4% of the entire reserve of the countries that make up the group – of 1.5 billion barrels – and should be launched on the market at a rate of around 2 million barrels. barrels per day (bpd) for 30 days.

Tuesday’s decision was taken after a meeting chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The document points out that Russian aggression on Ukrainian territory comes at a time when the oil market is already tight and highly volatile, with commercial inventories at their lowest levels since 2014 and a limited ability of producers to increase supply.

“The situation in the energy markets is very serious and requires our full attention. Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

The IEA also highlighted that Europe needs to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies and seek other suppliers, and that is why the Agency will disclose next Thursday a plan with 10 points that Europe can adopt to mitigate this problem until the winter of next year.

According to the statement, the authorities present at the meeting understood that Russia cannot use its energy supply “as a means of political coercion or a threat to national and international security”.

