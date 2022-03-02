Invasion of Ukraine: the comedian who is traveling 8,000 km to fight for the war

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Invasion of Ukraine: the comedian who is traveling 8,000 km to fight for the war 0 Views

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr
  • BBC News, Washington

Anthony Walker on the Polish-Ukrainian Border

Credit, Anthony Walker

photo caption,

A photograph of Anthony Walker (with the Canadian flag emblem) at the Polish-Ukrainian border

Just a few weeks ago, Anthony Walker was a college student and comedian – well known among his 100,000+ social media followers for relentlessly trolling Donald Trump supporters and, more recently, protesting truckers.

Now the Canadian is on the Polish-Ukrainian border – and says he’s ready to fight, joining a growing number of foreigners who say they are heeding Ukraine’s call for volunteers.

Speaking from southeastern Poland, near the Ukrainian border, Walker, 29, says he was motivated to change his life in Toronto – including three children – less than a week ago, moved by the war scenes he saw on television.

“My wife and I were watching the news from Ukraine, looking at pictures and videos. None of this was good,” he told the BBC. “I thought to myself – if this happened in Canada, we would like someone to help.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

At UN, Cuba accuses US and NATO of hypocrisy

One of the few countries allied with Vladimir Putin at the moment, Cuba condemned today …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved