Invasion of Ukraine: the comedian who is traveling 8,000 km to fight for the war

Bernd Debusmann Jr

BBC News, Washington

3 hours ago

Credit, Anthony Walker photo caption, A photograph of Anthony Walker (with the Canadian flag emblem) at the Polish-Ukrainian border

Just a few weeks ago, Anthony Walker was a college student and comedian – well known among his 100,000+ social media followers for relentlessly trolling Donald Trump supporters and, more recently, protesting truckers.

Now the Canadian is on the Polish-Ukrainian border – and says he’s ready to fight, joining a growing number of foreigners who say they are heeding Ukraine’s call for volunteers.

Speaking from southeastern Poland, near the Ukrainian border, Walker, 29, says he was motivated to change his life in Toronto – including three children – less than a week ago, moved by the war scenes he saw on television.

“My wife and I were watching the news from Ukraine, looking at pictures and videos. None of this was good,” he told the BBC. “I thought to myself – if this happened in Canada, we would like someone to help.”

The initial reaction, he added, was compounded by the realization that he was “lucky” enough to be born in a stable, relatively wealthy country that has never experienced war at home.

“We would never be attacked like that. We have that luxury,” he said. “I have no ties to Ukraine. I’m not Ukrainian. I’m human. I think that’s a good reason to come here.”

Walker has no military experience. In fact, he says he was deemed medically unfit and rejected by the Canadian Armed Forces three years ago due to hemophilia.

Instead, he took a number of jobs, including being a carpenter and a truck driver. He is also a certified emergency medical technician – a skill he said he hopes to use in Ukraine. More recently, he was studying cybersecurity and hacking at a Canadian university.

For now, Walker plans to remain at the Polish borders for a few days while waiting for several dozen former volunteers, including former Canadian soldiers and others from the UK, South Korea and the US. On Monday (2/28), he said he was helping to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian military by truck.

He then plans to head to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv before heading to the front.

The border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, he added, is currently crowded with refugees trying to leave the country.

“Some have been waiting in line for four days to cross over to this side of the border,” he said. “They’re hungry. They’re cold. It’s not a good situation.”

Credit, Anthony Walker photo caption, A photo taken by Walker of a traffic jam heading towards the Polish-Ukrainian border

Since announcing his intention to go to Ukraine, Walker says he has been inundated with messages from other volunteers who want to follow suit.

What started as a trickle of messages became a flurry, particularly after requests for foreign volunteers from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The requests generated thousands of messages on social media platforms such as Reddit and Discord from people around the world.

Doubts at destination

While the number of volunteers remains uncertain, Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said an “overwhelming” number of foreigners are “asking for permission to fight” for Ukraine.

While Ukraine has said it will arm all volunteers, details remain thin on who exactly they are looking for or how they will be trained, organized and deployed.

On Sunday (27/2), Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly was quoted by the Globe and Mail as saying that it is up to every Canadian to decide whether they want to volunteer and fight in Ukraine – although she was talking about Canadians of Ukrainian descent. .

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also chose not to discourage people, saying Britons “can make their own decisions” about going.

While Walker supports these efforts, he cautions that potential volunteers must be realistic about what this entails, from high costs and lost income to the realities of combat amid the Russian invasion.

Credit, Anthony Walker photo caption, Photograph taken by Anthony Walker as he left Canada for Europe

He is also concerned about his own digital security and says he is redirecting images posted on his social media via the hacktivist network Anonymous. It does this so the metadata is removed before being posted by third parties.

Walker believes many volunteers are young and “lively”, with romanticized and sometimes fanciful ideas about the war. Veteran soldiers on online volunteer discussion forums have warned that untrained and unprepared volunteers can become more of a burden than a help.

“If you want to come here because you think it’s like ‘Call of Duty’ – don’t,” he said, referring to a popular war-themed video game. “Grenades and bullets kill. This isn’t a video game.”

When asked if he’s worried about the prospect of facing the Russian army in Ukraine, Walker says initial nervousness has given way to determination, especially after reports that a child was killed after artillery shells hit a children’s cancer hospital in Kiev.

“I will do my best to avenge this child,” he said. “I feel like I’m doing the right thing.”