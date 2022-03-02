iPhone 14 must have big change in screen design; understand

Recent rumors indicate that Apple will end the notch in the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Instead, the models will have two separate cutouts: one circular and the other in the shape of a pill, forming a kind of exclamation point on the horizontal.

For years, the elimination of the notch — where the sensors and front camera are located — has been expected, but an image of an alleged manufacturing diagram of the device, posted on the Chinese social network Weibo this week, shows that the space saved by the cutouts will not be as much. significant like that.

Supposed iPhone 14 Pro layout, with dual screen cropping – Weibo (750×421) Supposed iPhone 14 Pro layout, with dual screen cropping – Weibo (750×421)

A rendering by Ian Zelbo (at the top of this text), corroborated by renowned leaker Jon Prosser — who claims to have “independently” confirmed the scam is legitimate — indicates that the cutouts will be larger than expected, compared to the iPhone 13.

They would occupy practically the same area as the current notch, just saving the dark frame that extends to the top edge of the device. Thus, there is not a big gain of large usable space on the screen.

Previous rumors indicated that the clipping would be smaller. It is not yet known whether the novelty will extend to the entire line, in addition to the Pro models, in this year’s releases, expected for the month of September.

Ross Young, executive chairman of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC or Display Supply Chain Consultants, in Portuguese) had already said, on Twitter, that the new hole and pill format would be released on all iPhone 15 models, in 2023.

What else to expect from the iPhone 14?

With the launch event scheduled for September this year, rumors about what to expect from the iPhone 14 models are in full swing.

The latest bets that the new models will have a design with Face ID (facial recognition system) embedded under the screen, in addition to a more discreet front camera – in the cutouts mentioned above.

The rear cameras can be aligned with the glass (as for example in Samsung’s S20 line), abandoning the embossed “cooktop” look.

Improvements to the ultra wide camera and a “periscope” lens are expected, which allows for much greater optical zoom, in addition to 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording capabilities.

Apple also intends to do away with iPhones in smaller sizes altogether. According to rumors, we can expect: 6.1-inch iPhone 14; 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro; 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max; and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Some of the new models may feature a titanium bezel, and redesigned speaker and microphone grilles. In addition, there is the possibility of a new thermal vapor chamber system, thus keeping the iPhone cooler and minimizing the impact of faster chips and 5G connectivity.

The models are expected to be equipped with A16 Bionic processor with 4-core GPU and aluminum sides.

*With information from Apple Insider, MacRumores and Front Page Tech