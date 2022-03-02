IR 2022 declaration can be made on the computer or cell phone – News

The taxpayer will be able to send from next Monday (7) the declaration of the Income Tax 2022. The IRS expects the delivery of 34.1 million documents by the end of the submission deadline, on April 29.

The IRPF 2022 Program can also be downloaded from March 7 on the Federal Revenue website, at the address: www.gov.br/receitafederal/pt-br.

For mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, access can be made through the “Meu Imposto de Renda” service, available through the “Meu Imposto de Renda” APP app, in the Google Play app stores, for the Android operating system, or App Store, for the iOS operating system.

From the computer, the program can be accessed in the service “My Income Tax”, available at the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) which can be accessed at: eCAC – Virtual Service Center (fazenda.gov.br)





With the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration, through all available platforms, taxpayers who have high security levels on the gov.br platform (gold and silver levels) will be able to use this model, which allows them to start the declaration with lots of useful information that makes it easy to fill in.

The pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. Before, the facility was limited to those who had a digital certificate.

As of this Thursday (3), the Income Tax services with an account on the federal government website will begin to be enabled.





Another novelty this year is the receipt of the refund and payment of Darf via Pix. To receive the Income Tax refund through electronic payment, the Pix key must be the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Pix phone, email and random keys will not be allowed, only the CPF.

It will also be possible to pay with Pix the Darf issued by the Income Tax program when there is tax payable. Darf will be issued with the QR Code, facilitating payment. The date and order of the refund credit follow the priorities established by law.



