Is Elden Ring an easy game for beginners?

Elden Ring was already one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and the launch last Friday (25) only made it even more in the mouths of players.

All this fuss can attract the interest of new players who are not used to FromSoftware games and their high difficulty, which became famous after Dark Souls. Is Elden Ring friendlier in that sense?

For streamer and Souls series fan Eduardo “Sushi” Fonseca, Elden Ring is on the same level of difficulty as other FromSoftware games, but new features, such as the open world, can make it easier for those going toventure out for the first time.

This is FromSoftware’s friendliest game. I don’t say this because of the difficulty, but in the tools that the game will give you to deal with this difficulty

Among these tools are the possibility to summon spirits that help players against stronger enemies and the cooperative mode:

“Are you having difficulty with a boss? call a friend or even a stranger to overcome this difficulty”

Classes for beginners

An important decision for anyone playing Elden Ring is to choose one of the ten available classes, each with advantages and weaknesses. What’s the best?

Elden Ring: all 10 classes

According to Sushi, the best classes for beginners is Vagabundo:

[a classe de] Tramp already starts with a shield that absorbs 100% of physical damage and good armor. He is the friendliest character for you to get used to falling head over heels in the game

