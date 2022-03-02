‘It is essential to reduce dependence on Russia’, says Yara CEO

This Tuesday (1st), Yara International President and CEO Svein Tore Holsetherwrote an article, published on the website of the Norwegian company, one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in the world, condemning the Russian attacks in Ukraine.

According to Holsether, the long-term consequences of the war on the global food supply “will affect the rich and poor parts of the world”. For the CEO of Yara it is “essential to reduce dependence on Russia“.

“We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Ukraine and fully support the Norwegian government’s condemnation of the Russian military invasion. Yara was directly hit by the conflict both from having employees in the Ukraine war zone and from a missile that hit the Yara office building in Kiev. Fortunately, none of our employees were physically injured. At the same time, we are sourcing a considerable amount of essential raw materials from Russia, used for food production around the world,” he wrote.

In the text, Holsether says that Ukraine is one of the leading agricultural nations in the world.

“Farmers are now entering a crucial stage in the agricultural season where input factors such as fertilizer, seeds and water will determine the yield of the next crop. The most extreme calculations indicate that if no fertilizer is added to the soil, crops can be reduced by 50% until the next harvest.”

Russia, the CEO continues, in addition to being one of the world’s largest wheat producers, also has enormous resources in terms of nutrients.

“Plants need nitrogen, phosphate and potassium to grow. Nitrogen is supplied from ammonia, which is produced from nitrogen in the air and natural gas. The importance of gas has been on the agenda in the debate around high European gas prices in 2021 and early 2022. Currently, 40% of European gas supplies come from Russia. Regarding potassium (salt extracted from clay deposits), the market is highly concentrated and fragile to change. Today, 70% of the potash mined and 80% of everything exported comes from Canada (40%), Belarus (20%) and Russia (19%). In total, 25% of the European supply of these three nutrients comes from Russia.”

Worry

In the document, the CEO says that Yara is a provider of solutions for the agricultural sector in Ukraine and a major buyer of raw materials from Russia.

“We always comply with current regulations, sanctions and our own guidelines. Free floating of goods across borders was possible at a time of greater geopolitical stability. Now, with unbalanced geopolitical conditions, Europe’s biggest sources of raw material for food production are subject to limitations and there are no short-term alternatives. One potential consequence is that only the most privileged part of the world’s population has access to sufficient food. Higher food and fertilizer prices could positively impact Yara’s results in the short term. However, the social and economic perspectives are completely synchronized in the long term: long-term value creation for private companies can only be achieved through a sustainable food system, with affordable and accessible food for the world’s population. A world with unstable food supplies is a world with hunger in parts of the world, rising mortality, armed conflict, migration, unrest and destabilized societies that could further accelerate geopolitical tensions.“.

According to the CEO, it is crucial that the international community come together and work to ensure world food production and reduce dependence on Russia, although the number of alternatives today is limited.

“This constitutes a difficult dilemma between continuing to source from Russia in the short term or cutting Russia off from international food chains. The latter option can have considerable social consequences. These considerations should not be made by individual companies, but need to be made by national and international authorities. The urgency now is to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. At the same time, we are calling on Norwegian and international governments to unite and protect global food production and work together to lessen dependence on Russia,” I concluded.