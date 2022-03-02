Japan confirms hacking attack on Toyota supplier | Technology

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the hacking attack on parts supplier Kojima Industries, but said the case is still being investigated and did not reveal further details.

He also warned that “the risk of cyberattacks grows due to the current situation, including Ukraine”, and urged companies to strengthen measures against these incidents, highlighted the news agency France Presse.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government would investigate whether Russia was involved in the incident.

The Japanese press reported that the Kojima Industries group suffered a “ransomware” attack. The company indicated that it had detected a “threat message” on Saturday night, before discovering that a server was “infected with a virus”.

The message had to be published by Toyota because Kojima’s server was still offline. The company does not know when it will be able to restore the system and resume production.

Toyota said on Monday that, due to the problem, it had suspended production at all 28 lines at its 14 Japanese plants on Tuesday (1). The company intends to resume operations on Wednesday (2).