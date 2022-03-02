Japan confirms hacking attack on Toyota supplier | Technology

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Japan confirms hacking attack on Toyota supplier | Technology 5 Views

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the hacking attack on parts supplier Kojima Industries, but said the case is still being investigated and did not reveal further details.

He also warned that “the risk of cyberattacks grows due to the current situation, including Ukraine”, and urged companies to strengthen measures against these incidents, highlighted the news agency France Presse.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government would investigate whether Russia was involved in the incident.

The Japanese press reported that the Kojima Industries group suffered a “ransomware” attack. The company indicated that it had detected a “threat message” on Saturday night, before discovering that a server was “infected with a virus”.

The message had to be published by Toyota because Kojima’s server was still offline. The company does not know when it will be able to restore the system and resume production.

Toyota said on Monday that, due to the problem, it had suspended production at all 28 lines at its 14 Japanese plants on Tuesday (1). The company intends to resume operations on Wednesday (2).

To the g1the automaker said that, so far, there is no change in sales and production planning in Brazil.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

public funds and INSS are also sources of forgotten money

In just a short time, the Central Bank’s system for consulting forgotten values ​​surpassed 100 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved