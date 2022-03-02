Jeep, Fiat, Citroën, Peugeot and RAM will abandon combustion engines; new electric Jeep will be launched in 2023 | releases

THE Stellantis revealed plans that will be part of the company in the coming years. According to CEO Carlos Tavares, the group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2038.

This means that in 16 years there will be no more combustion cars made by any of the 14 brands that belong to Stellantis. As it is a global strategy, Brazil is included in the program.

Even here, Stellantis intends to take the lead in the field of electrified cars (today the leader is Toyota). In other words, it means that the entire national range will need to be replaced.

Among the news in the area of ​​electric vehicles, a new Jeep was announced, which will be global and will arrive in 2023 (still no name disclosed), and the electric version of the RAM 1500 pickup.

The new Jeep is a compact car, but it shouldn’t take the Renegade’s place. The pickup is a candidate to face the Ford F-150, in the United States, which is electric.

2 of 4 New electric Jeep will be global and arrive in 2023 — Photo: Disclosure New electric Jeep will be global and arrive in 2023 — Photo: Disclosure

In this transition period, the Portuguese executive presented the plan called “Dare Forward”, something like a “daring advance”, which has as its main objective to reduce the carbon footprint by 50% in the world by 2030.

For this, the promise is that 100% of the group’s cars sold in Europe will be electric, and 50% in the US to date. In addition, the intention is to double the company’s profit compared to 2021 and become the leader in terms of customer satisfaction.

3 of 4 Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis — Photo: Thais Villaça Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis — Photo: Thais Villaça

Latin America plays an important role in the company’s strategy, although 90% of profits are concentrated in the European and North American markets.

“We have two reactors represented by Europe and the US, but Latin America has the potential to be our third reactor. We have already realized what we need to adjust in the economic scenario to explore this growth potential”, stated Tavares.

4 of 4 Sketch of the new electric RAM. Pickup will be a competitor for the Ford F-150 Lightning – Photo: Disclosure Sketch of the new electrical RAM. Pickup will be a competitor for the Ford F-150 Lightning – Photo: Disclosure

The CEO also stated that the advantage of the Brazilian market in this sustainable plan is the use of ethanol, which is cleaner than fossil fuels. “But we have to think about reducing the carbon footprint as a whole, from suppliers to manufacturing processes to recycling and disposal of batteries.”

The next step for an efficient electrification program in the country is to lower battery prices so that electric cars are more competitive, as Brazil does not offer tax incentives for these vehicles.

“We need to make cars that people can buy. Currently electric car is only for the rich,” she concluded.

Tavares briefly mentioned how Stellantis is facing the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Our biggest responsibility now is the safety of our 71 employees in Ukraine. We are in contact with them to make sure they are safe,” he said.

He assured that the company will study the sanctions that will be defined against Russia to turn them into acts. “Luckily our business in Russia is small, but our concern is humanitarian.”