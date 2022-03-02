Jeep unveils first 100% electric SUV smaller than Renegade







Jeep’s first 100% electric SUV: similar to the Compass, but smaller than the Renegade. Photo: Stellantis

Stellantis released this Tuesday (1) the first images of the 100% electric Jeep. The revelation took place during a presentation by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis Group, to detail the Dare Forward strategic plan. The car will be smaller than the Jeep Renegade and will use the Peugeot 208 platform.





Jeep’s first 100% electric SUV: it will use the platform of the Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa. Photo: Stellantis

At first glance, Jeep’s first 100% electric SUV resembles the Compass, Brazil’s best-selling midsize SUV. However, Stellantis said it is the Jeep BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), yet to be named. According to Stellantis, with this model Jeep advances in its global initiatives for the complete electrification of its portfolio in the SUV segment.

This brand new 100% electric Jeep will be launched early next year (2023), expanding the brand’s portfolio. This is the next step towards Zero Emission Freedom, freedom without emissions, according to Stellantis. More information about the new Jeep BEV will be released in the coming months.

Stellantis Strategic Plan

Stellantis NV today introduced Dare Forward 2030, its bold strategic plan for the next decade. See below the main points disclosed by the automaker.

1. Stellantis is committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, achieving zero carbon emissions by 2038.

two. “We are expanding our vision, pushing boundaries and adopting a new mindset that seeks to transform all aspects of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and societies in which we operate.” (Carlos Tavares, CEO)

3. Stellantis wants 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. The company plans to have more than 75 100% electric cars and achieve annual global sales of 5 million BEVs by 2030.

4. The goal is to be the #1 automaker in customer satisfaction in all markets. The commercial vehicle market will have the most efficient portfolio of products and services.

5. We will double net income by 2030 and maintain double-digit adjusted operating profit margins throughout the decade.

6. 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, compared to 2021 metrics, on the way to zero carbon by 2038. Women must hold at least 35% of leadership roles.