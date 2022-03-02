Kia EV6 wins prestigious European Car of the Year award

The 2022 European Car of the Year (COTY) award has just gone to the Kia EV6, the first of the South Korean brand to obtain the honor. In a fierce dispute, the crossover beat six other rivals, five of them also electric.

The list of competitors also included many vehicles with conventional engines under the hood. More specifically, 18 of the 39 competitors were EVs (i.e. nearly half), with six electrics making it to the finals.

The finalists’ scores

With 279 points, the winner Kia EV6 surpassed the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, which scored 265 points. In third place was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with 261 points, followed by the Peugeot 308 and its 191 points.

The Škoda Enyaq iV scored 185 points and secured fifth position, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E (150 points) and seventh place, the Cupra Born (144 points). As reported by the website Autoevolution, the winner of the European Car of the Year award was announced during the Geneva Motor Show. With the cancellation of the event, the awards ceremony was still held in Geneva and was streamed live on YouTube.

The Kia EV6 was initially shortlisted for the top prize alongside other models launched in 2021. In November, the COTY jury narrowed the list to seven – repeating: six of which were electric vehicles (a first for the awards), which reinforces the importance of these vehicles nowadays.

In addition to being the South Korean company’s first Car of the Year award in Europe, the Kia EV6 is the third electric car to receive this distinction. The first-generation Nissan Leaf received the category’s first honor in 2011.

The jury for the European award was made up of 59 members, motoring journalists from 22 countries on the continent. This was the 59th edition of the award. The first Car of the Year in Europe was the Rover 2000, which won the inaugural edition of the event, held in 1964. COTY is organized by a foundation supported by European automotive publications, such as the British Autocar, the German Stern and the Italian Auto.

This year’s winner, the EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated electric vehicle based on the company’s Global Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP). The vehicle has features such as a range of 528 km and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities that allow drivers to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

