Know the lesser-known symptoms of a heart attack and be alert

Many associate a heart attack with just pain and tightness in the chest that extends to the neck and left arm. However, myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack or heart attack, also has other signs that can be fatal if not noticed in advance. So, get to know the lesser known symptoms of heart attack. Keep reading!

Little known symptoms of heart attack

In fact, the existence of these other symptoms is more unknown, as they are more subtle and can be quite common problems. However, they can signal the imminence or start of a cardiologist accident. Thus, shortness of breath, tiredness, heartburn and jaw pain are some examples.

However, the problem with these events, especially when they occur in isolation, is that patients do not associate them with a heart attack. They just self-medicate and get on with their lives.

That is why awareness of the need to seek emergency care in these situations is extremely important. After all, more than half of deaths from heart attacks occur in the first hours after the initial signs.

Therefore, seek help as soon as possible, thus ensuring a greater chance of survival and a lower probability of irreversible sequelae.

How to prevent heart attack?

A heart attack happens when one or more arteries that are responsible for carrying oxygen to the heart are suddenly blocked by a blood clot that attaches to a fatty plaque attached to the inner wall of the coronary artery.

Therefore, adopting a healthier lifestyle is one of the prevention alternatives. Practicing physical exercises, drinking more water and eating more natural foods, such as fruits and vegetables, can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack.

In addition, making periodic visits to a cardiologist for preventive exams, in order to identify and diagnose symptoms in advance, also fits as a prevention alternative. After all, in this way, it is possible to avoid this condition.