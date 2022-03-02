Lavrov Says World War 3 Would Be Atomic and Destructive, Russia Begins Nuclear Exercises | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov said this Wednesday (2) that if a Third World War were to occur, would involve nuclear weapons and would be destructivethe RIA news agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, the Kremlin Armed Forces began exercises with nuclear submarines and land-based missile launchers in regions in Russia — but far from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Last Sunday (27), President Vladimir Putin gave the order to place retaliatory nuclear weapons in a serious alert position.

Where the forces are at work

The submarines sailed through the Barents Seain eastern Finland, and missile launchers roamed roads in the Siberiain north-central Russia.

Russia’s Northern Fleet said in a statement that several of its nuclear submarines were involved in exercises designed to “train maneuvers in adverse conditions”. The command also reported that several warships tasked with protecting the northwest of the Kola Peninsulawhere several naval bases are located, would join the maneuvers.

The Ministry of Defense said that units of the Strategic Missile Forces deployed Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers in forests in the region of irkutskin eastern Siberia.

The military did not say whether the exercises were linked to Putin’s order on Sunday to put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. It was also unclear whether the exercises represented a change from the country’s normal nuclear training activities or postures.

USA is not on alert

Understand why Americans are not on alert over Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat

This Tuesday, Jornal Nacional heard scholars about the Russian president’s threats to countries that have declared support for Ukraine.

In his speech announcing the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president sent a message to Western powers. Putin said “to anyone outside who considers interfering, if they do, will face consequences greater than any that has ever been faced in history.“.

Now, 60 years later, Vladimir Putin has announced that he has put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on special alert. It was a threat to NATO countries to try to discourage the sending of weapons to the Ukrainian Army and the adoption of new economic sanctions on Russia.

Historian at the University of São Paulo (USP) and specialist in Russia, Angelo Segrillo interprets Putin’s announcement as a threat that is not intended to be fulfilledbut to keep NATO troops out of the war.

“If Russia didn’t have nuclear weapons, maybe that would even enter into NATO’s calculus. Direct military aid located in Ukraine. Now, with Russia having nuclear weapons, that’s not their thing. because that would be a risk for the NATO countries themselves”, explained Segrillo.

Professor at the Army Command and General Staff School, Mariana Carpes agree that Putin’s intention is to increase the tension in the war against Ukraine and not start a world war.

“I want to believe that within the political game, no matter how much animosity and aggressiveness is seen in the theater of war, the understanding that nuclear weapons are a ‘non-weapon’. In other words, they are non-use weapons. May he prevail”, said Mariana.

Dozens of diplomats abandon Lavrov’s speech at UN conference

This Tuesday (1st), more than 100 diplomats organized a boycott and left the room where the UN Conference on Disarmament was being held in Geneva, Switzerland, during a speech broadcast by video by Lavrov. (watch above).

Representatives from around 40 countries – Western and allied, including Japan – held the act as a form of protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The diplomat representing Brazil did not leave the room.

In his speech, the Russian minister accused the European Union of engaging in a “Russophobic frenzy” through the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine during the “military campaign” initiated by the nation led by Vladimir Putin last Thursday (24).

“Ukraine still has Soviet technology and the means to get these weapons, we cannot fail to respond to this real danger,” said Sergei Lavrov.