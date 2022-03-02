Learn how to earn an income of BRL 2,000 per month at Tesouro Direto – 03/01/2022

Many people come to Econoweek wondering how much BRL 1 million would yield in savings, Treasury Direct and other options. Not everyone has this money saved (in fact, most don’t). But curiosity killed the cat and we decided to do the math.

More specifically, the calculation in the video above shows how much it takes to invest to have an extra income of R$ 2 thousand per month.

Semi-annual payment

First of all, it is worth remembering that there are no public securities traded in the Direct Treasury that make monthly payments. There are two payment possibilities.

The first returns all the money at maturity. That is, they pay the money you invested plus the income at a future date.

In addition, there are investments with semiannual interest, which pay twice a year. Such bonds only return the yield on a semi-annual basis.

To be clearer, let’s imagine that you invested R$ 10 thousand. The income is paid every six months, the principal invested (the R$ 10 thousand in the example) would only be for the end.

For the monthly strategy, we will focus on the second type of payment, the semiannual interest. The idea is to take the income every six months, invest in something liquid like a digital account or the Selic Treasury and withdraw gradually to supplement the income.

What are the titles?

Currently, Treasury Direct has four bonds that pay semiannual interest. One of them is the Fixed-rate Treasury, in which interest is fixed. It doesn’t matter if the Selic rate rises, falls, if there is inflation or other economic facts. He will always pay you the same return.

In addition to this fixed rate, there are three other inflation investments (Treasury IPCA). In this case, they guarantee a fixed interest return (just above 5% per year) plus annual inflation.

Both in fixed-rate investment and in inflation, the ideal is to plan to stay until the end. If you withdraw the money before maturity, you run the risk of having some loss, depending on the market moment.

Income of BRL 2 thousand

Investments with semiannual interest are more suitable for those who have already accumulated wealth and want extra income from it. If you are in the phase of gathering the equity, the ideal is to go to are other investments.

For the calculation, you can enter the Treasury Direct website, in the calculator. After choosing the security, filling in the date on which you will invest, the amount applied, the rate of return on the investment and the broker’s fee, the tool shows you the payment flow.

As we are talking about having an extra income of R$ 2 thousand per month, the half-year result must be R$ 12 thousand, six times the monthly amount.

In the IPCA Treasury, with R$ 500 thousand the investor would get R$ 12 thousand per semester, already net of Income Tax and fees.

With the Prefixed Treasury, less would be needed: R$ 300 thousand.

If you invest R$ 1 million, in the IPCA Treasury you would get a value close to R$ 24 thousand each semester (around R$ 4 thousand per month).

In fixed-rate investment, the half-yearly amount rises to R$40,000, reaching R$43,000 in some semesters (R$7,000 per month).

All simulations presented here use the current interest and inflation scenario as a reference. Therefore, it is always important for the investor to follow market movements and make adjustments to the portfolio, if necessary. In addition, it is important to remember the effect of inflation: R$ 2,000 per month these days lose purchasing power over the years.

Still, the question remains: do you think it’s possible to live off an income of R$ 7,000 a month? Comment below or on our social media (Instagram and YouTube) which monthly amount would be enough for you to live on income.