Learn how to find out who is using your Wi-Fi network

At work or at home, it is important to know who is using your Wi-Fi network. In a residential connection, for example, having control and monitoring the network is a way to find out if other people are using your network without authorization. At work, it allows managing user actions and imposing limits on internet consumption.

Here’s some helpful tips to help you figure out who’s using your Wi-Fi network. Check it out.

Access to router settings

By the computer

In the router settings you can check all the devices that are connected to Wi-Fi, but you need to know the IP of the product and its login details.

Generally, the information follows the standard of each manufacturer, but there are cases in which it can be changed by the user himself.

Check out the step by step on how to access the router settings from the computer.

First, open the browser. With the page open, type the router’s IP in the address bar and press the “Enter” key to access the control panel;

Then, enter the input data on the login screen;

Navigate through the menus until you find the option “LAN”, “Local Network” or “Wireless”;

After that, search for a table of devices. Depending on the router, the table may contain information such as MAC address, IP and device name;

Ready! Each row in the table corresponds to a device connected to the network, from cell phones, computers, TVs to any other device with a Wi-Fi antenna.

by cell phone

Accessing the router’s settings can also be done through the mobile browser, performing the same detailed procedure.

Also, depending on the router brand, you can find out who is using your Wi-Fi network through the device manufacturer’s official app.

The brands D-Link, Intelbras, Multilaser and TP-Link (Tether) are some of those that offer Wi-Fi management applications.

Use of specialized software

There are several specialized network analysis programs that show the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network.

On mobile, Fing (Android) and IP: Tools: Wi-Fi Analyzer are some of the examples. On the PC, there is an option for Wireless Network Watcher. See below how to use each of these software:

Fing (Android)

Only available for Android devices, this application is very useful to find out who is using your Wi-Fi network. To access all the features of the app, just log in with your Facebook, Google or regular email account.

To use Fing you must authorize the application to access your location. After that, the app will automatically identify the network.

By selecting each device that appeared in the scan, you have the possibility to classify it as yours, save it to your favorites, enter additional information, send a “Ping” (tool that tests connectivity to a network) or even delete it. it from the list.

IP Tools: Wi-Fi Analyzer (Android and iOS).

Available for Android and iOS devices, the application can do a complete scan of your network to identify all simultaneous users.

In addition, the application allows its user to send a “Ping” to each of the devices found, allowing you to discover which ones are really yours and which is the intruder.

As with Fing, to use IP Analyzer, you need to authorize the app to access your location and be connected to the Wi-Fi network.

You can search for devices that are using your Wi-Fi network without your authorization through the menu icon, located in the upper left corner of the screen, and also through the “Network Scanner” option, which starts the scan.

After that, just check the results, tap on the device name and select the “Ping” option to identify if it is really yours.

Wireless Network Watcher (PC)

This software can identify all devices that are connected to your Wi-Fi network automatically, without the need to click on any buttons. In addition, the program detects possible intruders on your network.