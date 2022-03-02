Lenovo launches powerful tablet with Snapdragon 870 and 2K screen – All in Technology

Lenovo took advantage of its participation in MWC 2022 to make its newest tablet official, the Legion Y700. It promises to fight with major competitors in the market such as Apple’s iPad mini and delivers a good cost-benefit package.

Talking about its features, the Lenovo Legion Y700 houses an 8.8-inch LCD screen with 2K resolution (2560 X 1600) and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Inside, it features Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 870 chip and versions up to 12GB / 256GB of RAM and native storage. In addition, it includes a cooling system to help maintain the ideal temperature during matches.

The battery is another highlight, as it has 6,550 mAh and supports fast charging of up to 45W. There’s also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling and a 13MP rear main sensor with an LED flash.

The tablet also promises to deliver great gaming experience with its two AAC X-axis ultra-wideband linear motors. Other features also include a P2 headphone jack and Lenovo’s ZUI 13 system.

Lenovo’s new tablet has high-end specifications to fight strong competitors like Apple’s iPad mini.

The new Lenovo Y700 tablet will start at $348. However, the company has not yet confirmed whether it will officially arrive in Brazil.