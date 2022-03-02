Low performance of Russian Air Force in Ukraine scares military analysts – International

WASHINGTON — Before the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia, US intelligence had predicted a devastating attack that would quickly mobilize vast Russian air power to dominate the skies over Ukraine. But the first six days confounded those expectations and instead featured Moscow acting much more tactfully with its airpower, so much so that US officials can’t explain exactly what drives Russia’s apparent risk-adverse behavior.

“They’re not necessarily willing to take huge risks with their own planes and pilots,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Vastly surpassed by Russia’s military in terms of raw numbers and firepower, the Ukrainian Air Force itself is still flying, and its air defenses are still considered viable — a fact that baffles military experts.

At the start of the war on February 24, analysts expected the Russian military to immediately attempt to destroy Ukraine’s Air Force and air defenses.

This would have been “the logical and widely anticipated next step, as seen in almost every military conflict since 1938,” the London think-tank Rusi wrote in an article called “The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force.”

In turn, Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets are still carrying out defensive counter-attack and ground-attack missions, and Ukrainian troops with surface-to-air rockets are capable of threatening Russian aircraft and creating risks for Russian pilots trying to support the ground forces.

“There are a lot of things they are doing that are baffling,” he said. Rob LeeRussian military expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

He thought that at the beginning of the war there would already be the “maximum use of force”. “With every day that goes by, there is a cost and the risk increases, but they are not doing it, and it is really hard to explain for any realistic reason.”

Confusion over how Russia has been using its Air Force comes as President Joe Biden’s administration rejects Kiev’s calls for a no-fly zone, which could lead the US directly into conflict with Russia, whose future plans for its Air Force are not clear.

Military experts saw evidence of the Russian Air Force’s lack of coordination with ground troop formations, with multiple columns of soldiers sent beyond the reach of their own air defense cover.

This leaves Russian soldiers vulnerable to attacks by Ukrainian forces, including those with Turkish drones and American and British anti-tank missiles.

‘Not as good as they thought’

David Deptula, a retired three-star US Air Force general who once commanded the no-fly zone in northern Iraq, said he was surprised Russia hadn’t worked harder to establish air dominance early on.

“The Russians are finding that coordinating multi-domain operations is not easy,” Deptula told Reuters. “And that they’re not as good as they thought they were.”

While the performance of the Russians is underwhelming, Ukraine’s military has exceeded expectations so far.

Ukraine’s experience of the past eight years of fighting with Russian-backed separatist forces in the east has been dominated by static World War I-style trench warfare.

In contrast, Russian forces gained combat experience in Syria, where they intervened alongside dictator Bashar al-Assad, and demonstrated some ability to synchronize ground maneuvers with air and drone strikes.

Ukraine’s ability to continue flying Air Force jets is a visible demonstration of the country’s resilience in the face of an attack and has been a morale booster for both its own military and the Ukrainian people, experts say.

It also led to mythologizing of the Ukrainian Air Force, including a rumor about a Ukrainian fighter jet, dubbed online as “The Ghost of Kiev”, which allegedly shot down six Russian aircraft.

But a Reuters report showed how a clip from the Digital Combat Simulator video game was subtitled online to appear to be a real Ukrainian fighter jet shooting down a Russian plane.

The US estimates that Russia is using just over 75 aircraft in its invasion of Ukraine, the top US official said.

Prior to the invasion, officials estimated that Russia had potentially prepared hundreds of thousands of its Air Force aircraft for the mission in Ukraine.

However, the top US official declined to estimate how many Russian fighter jets, including attack helicopters, might still be available.

What is certain is that both sides are having losses. “We have indications that they lost some aircraft, but the Ukrainians also lost,” the official said.