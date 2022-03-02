Lula: Petrobras works to meet the interests of shareholders in NY | Economy

Felipe Moreno Petrobras

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva again criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy this Tuesday (1) in a video posted on his Instagram. According to PT, the state-owned company has no reason to internationalize the price of fuels other than to remunerate private shareholders.

“There is no technical, political or economic reason for Petrobras to have taken the decision to internationalize the price of fuel, other than to meet the interests of shareholders, especially New York shareholders,” said Lula.

Since October 2016, when PT left the presidency, Petrobras has adopted the Import Parity Price (PPI) policy, which links the price of oil products to the international market. After five years of change, fuel in Brazil has the highest rise in history, surpassing inflation by more than 30%.

“I was president for 8 years and we kept the price of gasoline, diesel oil, cooking gas at the Brazilian currency standard,” Lula said.

The state-owned company claims that the measure is necessary to remain competitive in the market and avoid shortages.

The former president criticized the dividends paid to the company, which should be R$ 37.3 billion, in addition to another R$ 53.8 billion in federal taxes for the year 2021.

Last year, Petrobras recorded a net profit of R$ 106.668 billion. It is the biggest in its history and superior to the gain of R$ 7.10 billion obtained last year. Even so, it should not use part of the surplus to contain the rise in fuel prices.

“What will be paid in dividends… some say R$65 billion, others say R$100 billion, others say 80 billion. That is, it is an amount of money. A part of that money could be invested in Brazil,” said Lula.

In 2021, Petrobras made 16 adjustments in the price of gasoline (of which 5 were reductions) and 12 in diesel (of which 3 were reductions). Gasoline closed the year with an accumulated increase of 68.6% and diesel, 64.7%. The data refer to the sale prices of pure fuels at refineries.

In 2022, however, despite the crisis provoked between Russia and Ukraine, the fall of the dollar allowed only one adjustment to be made in the year, on January 12th. The average increase in refineries was R$ 0.15 per liter for gasoline and R$ 0.27 for diesel, corresponding to increases of 4.8% and 8%, respectively.

