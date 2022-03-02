Maduro expresses ‘strong support’ for Putin in liaison with Russian president

posted on 01/03/2022 15:55



(credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday expressed his “strong support” for Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation between the two, six days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin told reporters.

“Nicolás Maduro expressed his strong support for Russia’s key actions, condemning the destabilizing activity of the United States and NATO and emphasizing the importance of fighting the campaign of lies and disinformation launched by Western countries,” reads the statement by the Russian government after the call made by “Venezuelan initiative”.

Putin, for his part, “shared his view of the situation regarding Ukraine, noting that the objectives of the special military operation were to protect the civilian population of Donbass”, pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, as well as “Russian sovereignty on Crimea, the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state and the guarantee of its neutral and non-nuclear status”.

The Russian-Venezuelan relationship dates back to the time of the late President Hugo Chávez, who supported Russia during the blitzkrieg with Georgia in August 2008 for control of South Ossetia. After the conflict, Moscow recognized the independence of this province and Abkhazia, another pro-Russian breakaway Georgian region.

Chávez (1999-2013) also bought Russian weapons and military equipment for hundreds of millions of dollars amid an oil boom that ended in 2014.