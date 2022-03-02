March 2022 PS Plus plan games are now available for download

Facebook

March 2022 PS Plus plan games can now be enjoyed by subscribers. Click on the links below and redeem the titles or enjoy them directly on your console’s PS Store.

keep in mind that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends it’s a little bit different. When redeeming it, you may see it described as a “trial”. Click to download it – you will get the separate full version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (on PS5, note the 3 points of the product and go until you find Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to finally download it separately).

Description:

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade style and competitive style racing. Take on friends in intense multiplayer racing, race together in amazing worlds and work as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Get ready. Accelerate – Race as a team at Sonic’s speed!

Description:

Stranded on a mysterious island, he must learn to survive. Use your prowess to kill or tame the roaming creatures, and find other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

Description:

Ghostrunner is a fast-paced, action-packed first-person game set in a dark cyberpunk megastructure. Climb to the Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter after a catastrophe that ended the world. Make your way from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrant, Master of the Keys, and exact revenge.

The streets of this city are full of skyscrapers and violence. Mara, the Master of the Keys, rules with a steady hand and little regard for human life.

As resources dwindle, the strong prey on the weak, and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The last decisive battle is coming. One last attempt to set things right before humanity teeters on the brink of extinction.

As the most advanced sword warrior ever created, you are always outnumbered but never outnumbered. Slash your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes and use a variety of specialized techniques to triumph.

The one-hit kill mechanic makes combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to fearlessly enter a never-ending dance with death.

Ghostrunner delivers a single-player experience: fast-paced violent combat and an original setting that blends sci-fi and post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has come to an end and its inhabitants, who struggle to survive.

Description:

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an add-on game to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and is available at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus members until April 4, 2022. When you redeem Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you may see it described as a “trial” . Please click to download it – you will receive the separate full version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Note: This bonus game is not available to anyone who already owns a digital copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an online co-op* multiplayer gaming experience inspired by Japanese mythology. Choose from four classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin – and play with friends or via matchmaking in two-player story missions, four-player survival missions or the new Rivals Mode.

Updates:

– Rivals Mode: Compete in two duos to defeat waves of enemies and collect magatama to use against the rival team.

– Equipment Mastery System: Activate Mastery Challenges, upgrade equipment to level 120 and beyond.

– New content from September 10 to October 1, 2021: Check out the new maps and Trials of Iyo.

If you already own any other version of Ghost of Tsushima, all Legends content and updates are now available, at no additional cost, via the “Enter Legends Mode” command in the Main Menu. No need to buy Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S VERSION.

Players on PS4 and PS5 can play together and Legends progression is maintained, whether they are using PS4 or PS5.

This standalone version of Legends for PS4 and PS5 includes the online multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima, but not the single player campaign.