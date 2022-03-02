‘Miscalculation in Ukraine’, the message to Putin in Biden’s speech | World

US President Joe Biden spent the first 15 minutes of his traditional State of the Union address on Tuesday (3/1) talking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an event that certainly impresses the world far more than the latest developments in its legislative agenda for the internal affairs of the United States.

While the annual speech is considered a message to Congress, Biden’s comments this year on Ukraine were made with four distinct audiences in mind — with four distinct messages.

Check out what Biden said below — and to whom he was speaking in every part of his speech.

At the beginning of his speech, Biden mentioned the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, who was seated in Congress alongside the first lady, Jill Biden, and other distinguished guests.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said, as members of Congress applauded.

The US sent military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine — but it did not send troops, as requested by the Ukrainian government. Biden wanted to send a message that the US cares about Ukraine’s fate.

“From President Zelensky to all Ukrainians, his fearlessness, his courage and his determination inspire the world,” he said.

With Kiev surrounded by Russian tanks, his message is that more American aid may be on the way.

2. To the President of Russia

Biden’s message to Vladimir Putin was simple—the Russian president “calculated wrong.” He said the economic pain the US and Europe would inflict on Russia was just beginning. The ruble price and shares of Russian companies are falling, Russian billionaires are having their “illegitimate earnings” confiscated and Russia is losing access to technology.

In addition to the message about “economic pain,” there was another message for Russia in Biden’s speech. The American president emphasized that the US and its allies would fight to defend “every inch of the territory of the NATO countries”.

Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert and warned of “devastating” consequences if any nation defends Ukraine. Biden’s message served to clarify, and to leave no doubt, on what terms the US intends to participate in the conflict.

The US and its European allies are on the same page in imposing sanctions on Russia and offering military aid to Ukraine. Throughout during his speech, Biden celebrated this fact.

“He thought the West and NATO would not respond,” the president said. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

Putin may have been under the impression that the US and Europe were unprepared to deal with the invasion of Ukraine, especially after last year’s chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which drew strong criticism of Biden for failing to consult with his allies. . This was a topic the US president avoided during his speech.

Biden’s emphasis on the key role Europe has played in responding to Russia’s invasion may be part of his administration’s effort to defuse strained relations between allies.

Throughout his presidency, Biden has spoken repeatedly about what he sees as a global conflict that defines an era between democracies and autocracies. Biden said the world’s democracies need to cooperate with each other.

“Democracies are up to the mark and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security,” Biden said.

A public opinion poll released Tuesday showed that most Americans were interested in hearing what Biden had to say about the conflict in Ukraine. Biden’s message was that the united global response — from Asia to Latin America, Europe and even Switzerland — is testament to the success of his government efforts.

“American diplomacy matters. American determination matters,” Biden said.

One of Biden’s campaign promises was to restore America’s standing in the world and rebuild strained relations with allies after Donald Trump’s tumultuous years. What you’re seeing now, Biden hinted, are the tangible results of that effort, coming at the moment of greatest danger.

Biden also had a message for Americans who may be concerned that US soldiers are at risk in the Ukrainian conflict. While he explained US obligations to NATO allies, his message about what the US would do in Ukraine was also straightforward: US forces “are not involved and will not come into conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine”.

Ultimately, Biden had to address what is sure to be the escalating economic hardship Americans will face because of the conflict in Ukraine — even greater hardships added to those of the Covid-19 pandemic and others that can take a political toll on a president. whose standing with the US public is already weak.

He said the US would try to work out sanctions to hit the Russian economy, but the costs to the rest of the world would be unavoidable. He announced that the US will release 30 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, but this move is more symbolic and is unlikely to mitigate the rise in gas prices for US consumers.

“I know the news about what’s going on may sound alarming, but I want you all to know that we’re going to be okay,” he said.

That may be the most important message for Biden’s political future. If the American public doesn’t feel good, the president and his party could suffer the consequences as early as the congressional elections in November this year.