Miyazaki apologizes for the difficulty

Elden Ring, gives FromSoftware, is one of the most popular games today — even though it is extremely difficult, just like all the others publisher games.

And speaking of difficult, the creator of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, commented in some statements to the The New Yorkerwho feels sympathetic and, in a way, apologizes to players who go through the arduous task of completing their games, but also points out that the reward is much greater after overcoming difficulties.

“I feel really sympathetic to anyone who feels that there are too many difficulties in my games. I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming difficulties,” he says.

