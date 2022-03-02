Miyazaki apologizes for the difficulty

Elden Ring, gives FromSoftware, is one of the most popular games today — even though it is extremely difficult, just like all the others publisher games.

And speaking of difficult, the creator of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, commented in some statements to the The New Yorkerwho feels sympathetic and, in a way, apologizes to players who go through the arduous task of completing their games, but also points out that the reward is much greater after overcoming difficulties.

“I feel really sympathetic to anyone who feels that there are too many difficulties in my games. I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming difficulties,” he says.

As Elden Ring’s difficulty level is a bit intimidating for new players, the The Enemy prepared an article with 10 fundamental tips so you don’t die for nothing and lose all the Runes you’ve conquered.

You’ll get amazing tips and learn how to sell the right items, make good use of fast travel, learn how to use the shield without hesitation, and much more.

And for those who are interested in the game, we have also prepared a complete guide with all classes available in Elden Ring.

for more about Elden Ring, check out the analysis of The Enemy. In the text, we point out some of From Software’s main merits in building the first open world in the company’s history. Is it really a more accessible title? Do the battles work well? Is the look worthy? Just read on and discover the answers to these and other questions..

