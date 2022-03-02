More samurai: Meifumado game is announced for PC and consoles

The action game seeks help on Kickstarter to become a reality

The developer Old Bit Studio announced this Tuesday (1) the development of smokedan action game with side progression that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world inspired by Japan. In it, players will find an open world experience in which they will have to face the role of a samurai trying to survive.

According to the creators of the project, Meifumado will bring a deep combat system with several RPG elements. The promise is that the story will also play an important role in the game, allowing different directions are followed depending on the choices that players do during the adventure.

“The central conflict of the story is the war between several rival factions for control of a large island called Yamatai.”, explains Old Bit Studio. The site was left in ruins after a major world conflict, and the player will have a central role in defining how he will be recovered and what direction the lives of its inhabitants will take.

Meifumado seeks funding on Kickstarter

The game’s developer promises that combats will be marked by different tactical choices and enemies that know how to adapt to different conditions. As a way of dealing with them, the player will find equipment like katanas, bows and shurikensand it is up to him to adapt to the different situations that arise along the way.

The Old Bit Studio team is made up of Denis Galewskian independent developer that has already released Gun Rage on Steam and participated in games like Knights of the Old Republic, fallout, Witcher and gothic. He was joined by the programmed Anton Yaruta and the composer Moritz Sebastianwho works as a freelancer and has contributed to projects such as Alder’s Blood and five nations.



To become a reality, Meifumado seeks a crowdfunding in US$ 40 thousandof which only US$ 1,700 have been raised so far. To guarantee a copy of the game you must donate $15 (or more), and the extended goals of the project include adding more visuals to the main character, as well as ensuring an even more detailed animation and background system. If the project is financed, the plan is for it to be launched for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA (via Steam).

