Moscow Stock Exchange does not open for 3rd day in a row, but assets of Russian companies melt in other markets; ruble renew minimums

On the seventh day of war with Ukraine, Russia keeps its Stock Exchange closed on Wednesday (2).

It is the third consecutive day that MOEX does not operate. The Moscow exchange website remains offline. While Russia’s Central Bank is keeping the exchange on hold, it said it will allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

The Russian central bank also on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate from 9.5% to 20%, ordered export-led companies to sell 80% of their foreign currencies and banned foreigners from selling Russian bonds this week in an emergency measure to combat the risk of further ruble depreciation.

Even so, the currency continues to fall, reaching an all-time low of 110 per dollar on Wednesday, and was trading at 108.7 on the interbank market.

In the stock market, even with the Russian stock exchange closed, the shares of Gazprom, the country’s main oil company, continue to plummet in London, in the range above 34%, after Shell said on Monday (28) that it intends to exit of its joint ventures with Russia.

Exchange-traded funds also took a hit yesterday: Paris-listed Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS, which tracks the Russian MSCI index, has plunged 33% after losing half its value in the previous session – currently up 6.62%. . The largest US-listed ETF that tracks Russian stocks, the VanEck Russia ETF, is down 12% in premarket trading, just after losing 30% a day earlier (currently up 1.45%).

After the announcement of its exit from the European market, Sberbank sees its shares being reduced to cents on the London Stock Exchange.

The fall in the shares of the largest bank in Russia, whose main shareholder is precisely Bank Of Russia, exceeded 80%.

Since the war with Ukraine broke out last week, the West has imposed sanctions on the Russian financial system, and Sberbank has suffered the most. In the February 28 trading session, it lost 74.00% and the following day, another 80.95%. In early February, a share was quoted at $13.40.

