NATO convenes emergency meeting after Russian army advance on Ukraine – International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was unacceptable (photo: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has declared that it will hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday (4th) to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The military alliance has already decided to strengthen its eastern flank, although it has anticipated that it has no plans to become involved militarily in the conflict provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, during a visit to Poland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was “completely unacceptable” and also blamed Belarus for allowing Russian troops to use its territory to launch the invasion.

According to Stoltenberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin “has destroyed peace in Europe and allies condemn the brutal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine”.

On Friday, Stoltenberg had announced that the alliance had activated its response units, with soldiers and equipment, to reinforce defenses on the eastern flank.

So far, NATO has dismissed pressure to impose a no-fly zone on Ukraine, claiming that such a move could drag the alliance into open military conflict with Russia.

“We will have to accept that this would involve shooting down Russian aircraft. It is a very, very big step that is simply not on any NATO country’s agenda,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday during a visit to Estonia.