New angle image shows the tail of the Antonov An-225 in the crashed hangar in Ukraine

Until someone can access the Gostomel Airport in Kiev, amid Russian domination there, it will still not be possible to know the exact extent of damage suffered by the world’s largest commercial plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, which was hit in the last finale. weekend and declared “destroyed” by internal sources at the Antonov Company.

However, a new image that begins to circulate this Tuesday, March 1st, again generates many comments and expectations among all those who hope that this great icon in the history of aviation is at least in an economically viable condition to be repaired. one day return to heaven.

As per the aerial capture seen below, for the first time it is possible to notice the tail of the An-225 at the rear of the hangar hit by the attack, which according to many people speculate, could be considered a sign that the plane was not so severely hit. .





Taking advantage of the image, there was even a social media user who superimposed a top view drawing of the Antonov 225 project plan on the photo, stating that “most of the fuselage is under the undamaged section of the hangar”.

Despite the assembly seen above, two important aspects are worth noting:

– first: the aerial capture of the image is oblique, and not a perfectly vertical view, which distorts the proportionality relationship of dimensions with the An-225 project plan. The plane is 84 meters long, while the hangar is about 94 meters long, which would result in just 10 meters of free space ahead. if it was perfectly aligned to the end of the hangar;

The approximate dimension of the hangar, measured through the yellow line – Image: Google Earth

– second: there is no information about what hit the hangar and the plane (a missile, a bomb, or other artifact) and what was the angle of entry (if very vertical or much more horizontal, if from the front of the hangar or sideways, etc.).

Therefore, as much as we are rooting for the end of this unique piece of equipment of great importance to the world economy, it is necessary to be cautious when making statements about the state of the aircraft, especially after the initial image of the end. week, which showed a large fire right in the center of the aircraft (if you haven’t seen or want to check that image again, you can access it by clicking here).

So far, what we have information from Ukraine, as we have presented in the last few days, is that:

– management sources at the Antonov Company gave “confirmation of the Antonov An-225 having been destroyed”;

– the main commander of the aircraft, Dmytro Antonov, stated that “the chances are 99% that the Myria is destroyed”; and

– an official note from the Antonov Company states that the company “is unable to report the technical condition of the aircraft until its technicians inspect it”.



