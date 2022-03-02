New FGTS withdrawal: Payments start after Carnival; check out

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, announced on the 22nd that the Federal Government intends to release a new round of withdrawals from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), for workers who have a balance in the fund’s accounts.

According to the minister, the new round of withdrawals from the FGTS should cover about 40 million workers. The amount released will be up to R$ 1 thousand, to help the holder pay his own bills and move the Brazilian economic market.

New FGTS withdrawal

The new withdrawals will be released to any worker with a positive balance in the fund’s accounts. In this sense, those who do not have available values ​​will not be able to participate in the new round.

The forecast is that the new modality will be made available through a Provisional Measure (MP) that must be edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, within 20 days, according to members of the government’s economic team.

THE Federal Savings Bank will be responsible for passing on the values ​​of the FGTS to workers who request, however, the payment of the new round will occur on a schedule that will be defined according to the month of each worker.

If granted, this will be the third time that the Bolsonaro government has released the loot of the FGTS workers, when in 2019, the immediate withdrawal of R$ 500 was made available, in 2020, due to the pandemic, an emergency withdrawal of up to R$ 1,045 was made available.

How to check if I have values ​​available in the FGTS?

The worker can check his balance on the FGTS through the FGTS application, available for Android and iOS mobile phones, and through the Caixa Econômica website, granted only to the institution’s account holders.

See how to perform the query through the application below:

Access the application and click on “Enter the application”; When the following message appears “FGTS wants to use Caixa.gov.br to log in”; go to “Continue”; Enter your CPF, and tap on “I’m not a robot”; After that select the requested images and go to “Verify”, then click “Next”; Enter your password and click on “Login”. If you don’t remember, click on “Recover password”; The system will ask you to register a bank account, if you do not want to do this, go to “Back to the home screen”; On the home screen, check the information related to the companies where you worked; The balance of values ​​for the current company or the last company you worked for will be displayed at the top of the screen; It’s Click on the first option and check the movements; To save the information, click on “Generate PDF extract” and save it to your cell phone; To see all the companies you worked for, go to “See all your accounts”; Finally, the last bank deposit will be informed on the home screen, in a gray frame.

It is worth mentioning that the modality is not mandatory, so the worker may or may not choose to receive the values ​​of the FGTS.