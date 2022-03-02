No Dollars, Russians Swap Rubles for Cryptocurrencies and Binance Volume Soars – Money Times

With the access of Russia to the financial world becoming increasingly restricted, after invade Ukraine last week, Russian investors seem to be more active in the stock market cryptocurrencies and consequently on crypto exchanges such as Binance.

Since Russia invaded Ukrainethe average volume traded in ruble pairs (RUB) at crypto exchange Binance soared to a daily average of $35.8 million, compared to $11 million daily traded before the hack.

The surge in activity represents one of the few places Russians can move their rubles.

“Brokers that allow ruble pair integration will be in huge demand as it is almost the only possible way to exchange RUB as banks close the exchanges,” a brokerage executive told The Block.

The scenario in which this increase occurs is one of greater difficulty in accessing financial markets, which was largely due to initiatives to restrict some Russian banks from accessing Swift, the international payment system, in addition to efforts to block the Bank Central Russia to access foreign assets.

Economic sanctions from several countries served as the first means of retaliation against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even so, crypto exchanges offer a sort of “oasis” from financial constraints. Crypto brokerage service operators such as Binance and Coinbase (COIN), rejected requests from the government of Ukraine asking for blanket bans on Russian users.

The impact on the Russian market was significant, with VanEck’s Russian ETF losing more than 60% of its value in February.

This week, the ruble has dropped below a cent on the dollar as sanctions against Russia increase. The country’s Central Bank also closed the Moscow Stock Exchange and sharply raised the interest rate from 9.5% to 20%.

Market watchers interviewed by The Block pointed to signs that crypto is serving as a sort of escape hatch, although the extent of all this activity is still uncertain.

“There is evidence of greater demand for bitcoin,” said Michael Safai, partner at Dexterity Capital, who added that “the dominance of bitcoin is high, which aligns with the proposal that there is an increase in demand for capital flight.” .

Trading in ruble pairs could decline if Binance’s on-ramp platforms, which convert fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies, that integrate Russian currency are stopped.

According to Larry Cermak of The Block Research, Binance currently uses two payment providers — Simplex and Mercuryo — for integrating ruble transactions.

If these relationships are broken, then Russians will only be able to trade in other fiat currencies or trade in cryptocurrency-only pairs.