Nubank Ultraviolet Credit Card Welcome Kit

Choosing the ideal credit card is perhaps one of the points that need further analysis and attention for those who use loyalty programs and want to enjoy benefits in their daily lives and travel, this being a personal decision depending on your profile. Last Friday I received my card Nubank’s Ultraviolet to carry out an analysis and present to you the “welcome kit” of the new card black of “purple”.

About Nubank Ultraviolet

As we disclosed in this article, the bank stated that Nubank Ultravioleta was conceived to reinvent the segment premium. Its main features are:

cashback 1% on all purchases made using credit (it is instantaneous and the money that is not used pays 200% of the CDI rate);

Made of metal.

In parallel, Nubank Ultravioleta has all the benefits of Mastercard’s Black segment (which are offered to all issuing banks):

Free and unlimited access to the Mastercard Black lounge in Guarulhos (and LoungeKey lounges for US$32 access);

Boingo WiFi;

Double guarantee;

Vehicle rental insurance;

Baggage insurance;

Travel insurance.

For more information on Mastercard Black card benefits, click here.

the welcome kit

The card’s welcome kit has a white box, with the Nubank logo on the front and the term “Ultraviolet” on the top.

When I opened the box, I found a booklet that, right away, seemed to have some word written on it but was incomplete:

When removing the booklet, there were two sheets of stickers in a special color. Underneath them was my new Ultraviolet and a small flashlight.

Nubank Ultraviolet is made of metal and can weigh up to 3x more than conventional cards. It has a darker purple color, a new logo, and a secret message that can only be seen under ultraviolet light, which is why the flashlight is present in the kit.

By placing the light directly on the card, I was able to see the phrase “This is just the beginning” and by putting the light on the booklet, I could see the word “Ultraviolet”.

The card has no exposed numbers – only the name (data such as the number, security code and validity can only be accessed within the app).

How to apply for Nubank Ultraviolet?

According to the bank, Nubank Ultravioleta is gradually being released to its customers. There is no minimum income requirement to apply for the card. There is, however, an interest list, which you can sign up for here.

Does Nubank Ultraviolet have an annual fee?

Nubank Ultravioleta’s annual fee is free for customers who spend more than BRL 5,000 [em todos os meses do ano] or with more than R$150 thousand invested in Easynvest.

For those who do not fit in these cases, a fee of R$49/month is charged. According to Nubank, this fee is about 40% lower than that charged in the traditional market for cards in the Black segment.

Does Nubank Ultraviolet generate miles?

The generation of miles through Ultraviolet is a little different from what we are used to. You will obtain miles that can be transferred to the Smiles program as follows:

Every BRL 0.03 of cashback generated from Nubank Ultravioleta can be converted into 1 Smiles mile.

That is, suppose you have an invoice for exactly $5,000. You will receive a cashback in the amount of R$50, which is 1% of the total amount. According to the bank’s math, R$50 will generate around 1,666 Smiles miles. The CPM [custa para cada mil pontos] is slightly higher compared to the Rewards program. where it is possible to generate 1 Smiles mile for every R$4 spent on Platinum and Gold cards.

Is it worth having Nubank Ultraviolet?

As we stated in this article, despite offering a cashback Easy and uncomplicated, all other benefits are offered by Mastercard for Black segment cards issued by partner banks, including unlimited access to the brand’s VIP lounges located in Terminal 3 of the São Paulo International Airport (GRU).

By not requiring a minimum income, the card becomes more accessible for those who wish to have their first (or just one more) Black card. Keep in mind that the card does not offer free access to partner lounges of any of the major programs (Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Dragon Pass) and does not offer any additional cards – a fact that could help meet the annual fee waiver spending target. [R$5.000/mês] was hit.

Does any reader have the Nubank Ultravioleta in their wallet? To learn more about the card, click here.