Oil prices soar again after sanctions against Russia

The prices of two barrels of reference for oil in the world soared on Tuesday, standing above 100 dollars, at a time when sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine already affect Russian exports of the product.

A barrel of Brent hit $107.57 during trading in London for the first time since July 2014, while WTI rose to $106.78, the highest since June 2014.

Nothing could stop the rise, not even the announcement by the International Energy Agency, which released 60 million barrels from the reserves of its member countries to the market to try to stabilize prices. According to the United States Energy Information Agency (EIA), 97 million barrels a day of crude oil and petroleum products were consumed worldwide in 2021.

Brent barrel for May delivery closed up 7.14% to USD 104.97, while WTI barrel for April delivery was USD 103.41, up 8.03% after rising more than 11% during the day.

“As the situation in Ukraine intensifies, prices will continue to rise because the likelihood that Russian exports will be sanctioned and become unaffordable increases,” explained John Kilduff of Again Capital.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter and accounts for 40% of the European Union’s annual natural gas imports. “Direct sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports are a matter of timing, not probability,” said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com.

– Isolate Moscow –

According to many traders, Russian oil exports are already under pressure. “Some of the operators I deal with try to sell Russian oil at very low prices, but nobody wants to,” said John Kilduff.

“The business world builds a fortress to isolate Russia from the international community,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Companies around the world respond to Russia by “freezing transactions with Moscow and abandoning investments worth billions,” she pointed out.

France’s TotalEnergies announced on Tuesday that it “will no longer invest capital in new projects in Russia”. French carrier CMA CGM announced the suspension of new orders involving Russian ports, following its main competitors Maersk and MSC.

This could generate “a disruption in shipments from Russia, with cancellations of cargo reservations”. As a result, it would cause energy prices to rise “in the short term, without Russia turning off the tap,” Susannah said.

Western countries also excluded major Russian banks from the Swift interbank platform. A considerable part of the maritime transport of oil is financed on credit.

Moscow prepares a decree to try to stop the bleeding of foreign investments. “The fear that Russia will respond using its energy exports as a weapon keeps oil and gas prices high,” explained Susannah.

