Oil soars 10% after Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks fail By Investing.com

By Barani Krishnan

Invesitng.com – Global oil markets jumped more than 10% on Tuesday after ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian forces failed, prompting investors to raise oil prices on fears that international sanctions against Moscow would severely damage the country’s energy exports.

After rising nearly 11% around 1:00 pm, the oil futures contract, a global and Petrobras (SA:) price benchmark, eased the rise with gains of 8.02% at US$105.93 a barrel. The oil futures contract, the price reference in the US, advanced 9.67% to US$ 105.03 a barrel.

Oil prices continued to rise even after the Paris-based International Energy Agency announced the coordinated release of 60 million barrels from consuming countries’ emergency reserves to ease the expected oil squeeze from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Paris-based EIA said it intended to “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortage of supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Talks to end the conflict failed to produce an immediate breakthrough on Tuesday and fighting intensified between the two sides, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging the West to impose a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over his country.

The latest developments have intensified concerns about how the world would cope without a steady supply of oil from Russia, which supplies about a tenth of global oil needs.

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada have blocked several Russian banks’ access to the global interbank payment system SWIFT – squeezing the billions of dollars that Russia trades a day in oil and other commodities.

The West initially struggled not to hit Moscow’s energy exports with sanctions due to its own dependence on Russian oil and gas.

But that mindset changed over the weekend, with European Union officials on Monday stating their plan to wean the bloc away from its dependence on Russian energy, as it prepares to suffer rising oil and gas costs in the near term. Oil prices have risen more than 35% since the beginning of the year.

Crude’s latest rally came ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the global alliance of oil producers OPEC+, which is expected to stick with its strategy of gradually increasing production, ignoring calls from consuming nations under the IEA to step up production to that prices would fall.