Oil soars 10% after Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks fail By Investing.com

Yadunandan Singh 56 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Oil soars 10% after Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks fail By Investing.com 0 Views


© Reuters.

By Barani Krishnan

Invesitng.com – Global oil markets jumped more than 10% on Tuesday after ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian forces failed, prompting investors to raise oil prices on fears that international sanctions against Moscow would severely damage the country’s energy exports.

After rising nearly 11% around 1:00 pm, the oil futures contract, a global and Petrobras (SA:) price benchmark, eased the rise with gains of 8.02% at US$105.93 a barrel. The oil futures contract, the price reference in the US, advanced 9.67% to US$ 105.03 a barrel.

Oil prices continued to rise even after the Paris-based International Energy Agency announced the coordinated release of 60 million barrels from consuming countries’ emergency reserves to ease the expected oil squeeze from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Paris-based EIA said it intended to “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortage of supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Talks to end the conflict failed to produce an immediate breakthrough on Tuesday and fighting intensified between the two sides, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging the West to impose a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over his country.

The latest developments have intensified concerns about how the world would cope without a steady supply of oil from Russia, which supplies about a tenth of global oil needs.

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada have blocked several Russian banks’ access to the global interbank payment system SWIFT – squeezing the billions of dollars that Russia trades a day in oil and other commodities.

The West initially struggled not to hit Moscow’s energy exports with sanctions due to its own dependence on Russian oil and gas.

But that mindset changed over the weekend, with European Union officials on Monday stating their plan to wean the bloc away from its dependence on Russian energy, as it prepares to suffer rising oil and gas costs in the near term. Oil prices have risen more than 35% since the beginning of the year.

Crude’s latest rally came ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the global alliance of oil producers OPEC+, which is expected to stick with its strategy of gradually increasing production, ignoring calls from consuming nations under the IEA to step up production to that prices would fall.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media does not bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

War in Ukraine sends wheat prices to highest since 2008

Wheat is one of the agricultural commodities most exposed to conflict in Eastern Europe, as …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved