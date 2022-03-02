On 6th day of conflict in Ukraine, wheat reaches highest value in 14 years | Economy

disclosure Wheat

Wheat reached its highest value in 14 years this Tuesday (1), quoted at US$ 9.79-1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Grain Exchange, registering a rise of 4.9%. This is yet another consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which reaches its sixth day.

Traders stockpile the product fearing a prolonged interruption in global supply after the invasion, causing the price to rise.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 30% of world wheat exports. Russia is the world leader in wheat exports, and Ukraine is in fourth place.

On the Euronext market, wheat in May gained 6.7% to €336.75 ($376.28) a tonne. The least active March contract, which expires next week, set an all-time record for Euronext at €347.50, reports Reuters.

Brazil imports about 6 to 7 million tons of wheat per year, which corresponds to 50% of consumption.

In this context, the industry’s margins should be reduced as flour prices cannot keep up with the high rate of wheat prices.

While the price of cereal in January this year rose 84.6% compared to the same month last year, the price of wheat flour in Brazil, in the same month, was corrected by 59%.

One of the solutions that the industry has been using is to reduce the size of the packaging of products. Another point of concern is that wheat is a substitute for corn in animal feed. In global corn exports, Ukrainians rank third, while Russians rank sixth.

There is a risk that the price of corn will rise even further in the international market. In addition, Russia is an important supplier of fertilizers to Brazil, a flow that could also have problems.