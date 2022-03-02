OPEC+ maintains plans and closes agreement to increase production by another 400,000 barrels per day in April; oil accelerates high

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on OPEC+ maintains plans and closes agreement to increase production by another 400,000 barrels per day in April; oil accelerates high 6 Views

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) has agreed to a small, planned addition to oil production in April of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite prices rising to levels not seen in more than eight years, amid supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The OPEC+ decision comes a day after the US and other major oil-consuming countries said on Tuesday they would release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles in an attempt to tame the price spike.

Oil prices have risen sharply in recent months, fueling inflation around the world, in part because several OPEC+ members have been unable to meet their share of production as global demand has surged.

Values ​​topped $110 for the first time since 2014 when refiners refused to buy Russian oil, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

After OPEC+’s decision to keep up the pace of high production, oil prices accelerated even more, with Brent reaching more than US$ 113 a barrel. At 11:12 am (Brasília time), Brent for May delivery rose 6.52% to US$111.81 a barrel, while WTI jumped 6.51% to US$110.20 a barrel, reaching $112.51, the highest since 2011.

(with Dow Jones Newswires and Estadão Content)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

With online commerce boom, demand for logistics warehouses soars in the country – Economy

while the malls and corporate slabs saw their vacant spaces for rent increase because of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved