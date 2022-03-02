patch brings improvements and bug fixes on PS5

Bandai Namco announced, this Wednesday (2), the release of a new patch for Elden Ring. According to a note, the update will fix a serious crash issue on the PS5, after reports of players who lost their save data when enabling sleep mode.

The 1.02.2 update comes to complement the 1.02 update, released on Friday (26), to remove performance bugs involving the sudden closing of the game. Apparently, the patch builds on the previous flaw and indicates that FromSoftware is still trying to fix read error issues.

Check out the official PlayStation 5 update notes below.

(2/2) PS5:

💠Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 2, 2022

Regarding the complications with frame rate drops seen since the release of Elden Ring, nothing has been officially commented on by the studio.

