Pentagon warns Moscow has not yet mobilized all its forces – Air & Naval Defense

The US Department of Defense warned Monday that Moscow has not yet mobilized all its forces in the invasion of Ukraine and assured that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a plan to occupy the neighboring country.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby praised during a press conference the Ukrainians’ ability to “resistance” to the Russian invasion.

But he stressed that “there has been no change in the will” of Russian President Vladimir Putin to occupy Ukraine.

“Putin still has significant combat power at his disposal. He still hasn’t transferred everything to Ukraine,” John Kirby pointed out.

According to the US government, the Kremlin deployed around 200,000 troops on the Russian-Belarusian border with Ukraine before the invasion began on Thursday.

John Kirby said that the strong resistance of the Ukrainians managed to delay “a few days” the plans of Putin, who at this point already hoped to control the capital Kiev.

“The Russians not only faced firm and determined resistance from the Ukrainians, but also their own logistical problems,” said the Pentagon spokesman, who appealed not to “underestimate” Moscow’s capabilities.

Asked about Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert, Kirby said only that it was “an unnecessary announcement” and that the United States would look into it.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine early Thursday morning, with ground forces and bombing targets in several cities, which have killed more than 350 civilians, including children, according to Kiev. The UN reported more than 100,000 displaced people and nearly 500,000 refugees in Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “special military operation” in Ukraine aims to demilitarize the neighboring country and that it was the only way for Russia to defend itself, with the Kremlin specifying that the offensive will last as long as necessary.

The attack was condemned by most of the international community. The European Union and the United States, among others, responded by sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and tightening sanctions to further isolate Moscow.

