PIX, which was launched in November 2020, has already won over a lot of people in just over a year. The new Central Bank payment systems made life easier for everyone, including companies, leaving behind transfers via TED and DOC that took hours or days. Today, everything is done in a matter of seconds. And all this success is reflected in the numbers: according to a study by the VLMY&R agency, Pix has established itself as the 22nd best-rated brand among 1,600 names, surpassing even Nubank!

Will the banks work this carnival weekend?

Pix becomes 22nd best-rated brand in Brazil and surpasses Nubank

With that, with the performance obtained, Pix left behind great names. In addition to Nubank, which ranked 29th on the list, it was also ahead of scoring like iPhone (23rd), Samsung Galaxy (24th) and Brastemp (25th). Also according to the study, Pix managed to surpass other important brands in the digital world, such as Instagram, which ranked 33rd.

Currently, according to the Central Bank, Pix has more than 120 million active accounts. Among the users, there are individuals and companies, totaling something close to 395 million registered keys. Remembering that each customer can create more than one key.

Finally, in an interview, the head of communication at the Central Bank, Eduardo Daniel, stated that the good acceptance of Pix was mainly due to the support of campaigns by private banks, since the municipality itself had no money for marketing actions. The idea was to create a brand that would make people’s lives easier, but also in harmony with other companies and institutions in the market.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com