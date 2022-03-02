POCO M4 Pro wins 4G version with AMOLED screen and Helio G96 chip – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi took advantage of the launch of the POCO X4 Pro 5G to make the new POCO M4 Pro 4G official. It comes with a beautiful 6.43″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support. of 180 Hz.

Under the hood, the POCO M4 Pro 4G features MediaTek’s Helio G96 chip, which promises good everyday performance. The device has options with 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB of RAM and native storage. However, it supports virtual RAM up to 3GB in the version with more memory. Also, it comes out of the box with MIUI 13 operating system.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone comes equipped with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a macro sensor with a minimum distance of 4 cm. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and Hi-Res audio.

POCO M4 Pro will be available for purchase from March 2 on AliExpress for prices around R$1079.