President of Ukraine calls for support for European Parliament – News

The President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, affirmed this Tuesday (1), in front of the European Parliament, that the Ukrainians showed that they are “equal” to the citizens of the continent, and asked that the community institutions guarantee support in the midst of the Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

“Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We demonstrate our strength, we demonstrate that we are just like you. Show that you are with us, that you will not leave us aside”, said the head of state, by videoconference, before the plenary of the European Parliament.





Zelensky was given a long standing ovation by the members of the EU (European Union) legislative house, and several of them wore numerous ornaments in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, yellow and blue. From the 22’50” of the Parliament video below, it is possible to watch this moment.





The European Parliament also received today Ukraine’s ambassador to the EU, as well as a group of citizens of the former Soviet republic.

“Ukraine’s European option is our option, that’s where we’re heading. I want to hear from you in relation to Ukraine, in relation to Ukrainian citizens, that Ukraine’s option for and towards Europe,” Zelesnki said.

The president said he was pleased to see “all the countries of the European Union united”, given the prospect of Ukraine joining the bloc in the future, although he regretted that the price to pay for this consensus was “thousands of people dead, two revolutions , a war and five days of total invasion of Russia”.





“We are giving our lives for the values, for the freedom that you have. We are putting our best, strongest, most courageous citizens at the crossroads. Ukrainians should feel proud. Today, not only did you talk about this pride, but you saw it.” , said Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president has attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to speak of a “military operation” when “children and dozens of civilians are dying” in cruise missile attacks on Tuesday morning in the city of Kharkiv.

“It is the city with the most universities in our country. The youth there is brilliant, intelligent. This morning, two missiles hit the Praça da Liberdade. Dozens of people died. This is the price to pay for freedom, for our territory”, denounced Zelensky.



