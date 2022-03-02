President Putin’s miscalculation in Ukraine will come at a heavy price; read the review – International

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has achieved what many have failed to achieve over the past few years. In a matter of a few weeks, she has revitalized her natomade the European Union reborn from a diplomatic limbo since the Brexitthe value and weight of sanctions increased considerably and saw its safe haven – the China — to abstain from United Nations Security Councilinstead of supporting the insane adventure in Ukraine.

Putin, the methodical ex-KGB, a few weeks ago lived in a situation of total control over the future of the RussiaUkraine and much of the Europe. Today, he watches Turkish-built Ukrainian Air Force drones shoot down entire columns of their armored vehicles, tanks and trucks. The Russian president miscalculated the speed with which his troops would take Kiev and would force the Ukrainian government to capitulate. He also miscalculated NATO unity, the volume of international support for Ukrainians and the charismatic leadership role of Volodmyr Zelensky.

Before seen as cold, Putin was carried away by emotions. Arrogance made him place more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and make demands that he knew in advance were unacceptable. During the negotiations, he had numerous opportunities to come out on top. He was unlikely to see a document guaranteeing that Ukraine would never join NATO, but he saw offers of Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholl to postpone indefinitely any attempt to join Ukraine in the military alliance.

With the start of the invasion, Putin was sure that the entire confrontation would end in record time. He knew that sanctions would be firm, but he did not believe in the unity of different countries guaranteeing rapid and coordinated action. According to a Russian diplomat, Moscow he understood that coordination among allies to close the sanctions models would be slower than the conquest of Kiev.

economic impact

On top of that, there was a huge suspicion that the exclusion of the Swift system would actually occur, as Europe would be harmed in this equation. The decision of USA of banning any transaction by Americans with the Russian financial system directly harms the purchasing power of Russian citizens, as it pushes up inflation. Seeking to protect itself, the Russian government doubles interest rates, but knows that, in practice, the short-term solution – and extremely negative – is to prohibit Russians from withdrawing their savings and sending money abroad. As a containment measure, the Russian central bank released US$ 9 billion of reserves in local banks to provide liquidity to the currency.

It is known, however, that this breath cannot withstand another three weeks of war. It is also known that, even with troop withdrawals, the sanctions applied will remain until the US, European Union and other countries that have embarked on the Russian financial isolation package feel enough credibility in Russian behavior to lift the sanctions. With Putin, the chance of that happening is extremely remote.

One of the most striking points was the sanctions on top of the Russian Central Bank. Even with reserves above US$ 600 billion, liquidity is inaccessible, as a large part of these reserves are in bonds from the treasure from several countries. There is some gold reserve, but outside Russia. As with the Venezuelawhich has a relevant volume of gold in British banks, Russia no longer has access to the minimum of its precious reserves.

Politically, this creates pressure. And enormous pressure on Putin at home. Businessmen and members of their own cabinet are already aware of the brutal miscalculation and how the sanctions are affecting each of them individually. The sanctions against Vladimir Putin, an individual, would be more a symbolic form of embarrassment than anything else. In any case, it did not fail to arouse even more anger in the Russian president.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

O ruble lost almost 30% of its value in the last 24 hours. An eventual recovery would involve an immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory, a difficult mea culpa and an acknowledgment of error on the part of Putin that we will certainly not see. What is happening to the Russian economy will not recover as long as Vladimir Putin is president. This increases the stability of his position as the country’s leader, generates an avalanche of uncertainty and makes the war in Ukraine increasingly become a personal war of revenge.

China, which was the triumph in Russia’s sleeve, is not the solution to all problems. commercially pragmatic, Beijing learned from Venezuela that unsecured lines of credit should no longer be the modus operandi. Even with the staunch alliance against the “West”, China will not rescue Russia from a serious economic crisis without a continuous and growing volume of gas, oil, aluminum, fertilizers and lithium. While Xi Jinping suffers domestic pressure to calm the tensions with the US, the certainty that China would help Russia in an impactful way does not exist.

*Director of Strategy at Arko Advice and Senior Researcher at CSIS (Washington Center for International and Strategic Studies)