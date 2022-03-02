Putin Could Be Defendant in The Hague Court for War Crimes

posted on 01/03/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Although Ukraine and Russia are not members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, the Prosecutor’s Office intends to launch an investigation into war crimes or crimes against humanity in the country invaded by Moscow. “I have already tasked my team to explore all opportunities to preserve evidence,” prosecutor Karim Khan announced yesterday. The initiative was praised by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the emergency extraordinary session of the General Assembly in New York, which decides, until tomorrow, whether to condemn the offensive, after the failure of the Security Council.

Khan said he could ask ICC judges to approve the inquiry, but that it would be quicker if a member state of the court referred the case to his office. “This would allow us to actively and immediately proceed with independent and objective investigations.”

Lithuania is willing to do that, according to the US newspaper The Washington Post. Yesterday, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte called for the opening of an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia and Belarus. “What (Vladmir) Putin is doing is murder, and I hope he goes to The Hague.”

Even before Khan’s announcement, several organizations began gathering evidence of war crimes to use in future trials in international courts. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, one of them is Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative journalism agency Bellingcat. “Our goal is to make the data available to any accountability process that wants to use it. We intend to get at a minimum geolocation data and then work to add others like documented breach type, munitions featured in videos, etc.”

In 2020, Khan’s predecessor at the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, stated that there was sufficient evidence of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which began in 2014, to launch an investigation. The ICC judges, however, did not agree at the time. Now, the British lawyer believes that things will be different. “In particular, I am convinced that there is a reasonable basis for believing that both the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

“Enough”

In New York, more than a hundred speakers signed up to speak at the exceptional session of the 193 members of the UN, the first of its kind to take place in 40 years. The meeting began with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the conflict that enters its sixth day today. “Enough! The fighting must stop”, declared the UN secretary general, the Portuguese Antonio Guterres.

“If Ukraine does not survive, let us not be surprised if democracy fails,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN.

Entitled Russia’s unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine, the draft resolution promoted by the Europeans in coordination with Kiev “condemns, in the harshest terms, Russia’s aggression” against Ukraine. “War is not the answer,” Guterres recalled, before stressing that “we need peace now.”

The text is similar to the one presented by the United States and Albania and rejected by a Russian veto in the Security Council on Friday. It demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and an end to the fighting. Its authors hope to exceed one hundred favorable votes in the Assembly, where there is no right of veto.

In the Security Council, Africa and Latin America supported the denunciation of the invasion formulated by the United States and Europe. At the General Assembly, Moscow’s usual supporters — Syria, Cuba, China, India and others — are expected to side with Russian politics, or abstain from voting. “The Cold War ended a long time ago. The Cold War mentality based on clashing blocs must be abandoned. There is nothing to be gained by starting a New Cold War,” said China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun. brief but forceful speech, he said that “the sovereignty and integrity of all countries must be respected”, as well as “all the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”. The result of the session will be a thermometer of the evolution of the world, according to diplomats.