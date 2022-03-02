Putin provokes historic rapprochement of Finland and Sweden with NATO – International

Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of Sweden (photo: Government Offices/Reproduction)

Historic arms exports, strong pro-NATO sentiment in public opinion, firmness in the face of Moscow’s warnings: the Russian invasion of Ukraine had shaken in a few days the traditional non-alignment of Sweden and Finland. an urgent request to join the Atlantic Alliance, but never before have the two countries been so close to taking this step, say analysts.

“Everything is possible at the moment and the sign of the NATO countries that the accession could be examined quickly. Therefore, I think it would only be a political decision of Stockholm and Helsinki”, summarizes Zebulon Carlander, analyst at the organization ‘Socit et Dfense’ (Society and Defense).

The two countries are officially non-aligned, but NATO members since the mid-1990s, after they turned the page from neutrality with the end of the Cold War.

The Finnish Parliament is due to debate a request to call a referendum on NATO membership. The request gathered in less than a week the 50,000 signatures needed to enter the ‘Eduskunta’ agenda.

Social Democrat Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed that it is not a question of discussing accession, but the political context has suddenly changed.

For the first time, a majority (53%) of Finns support NATO membership, according to a poll published on Monday.

The number of supporters of the adhesion almost doubled in a few weeks, since in January it was only 28%.

The Finnish share against NATO membership fell to 28%, with 19% undecided.

“This is a historic and exceptional result,” said AFP Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at the Institute of International Affairs, who expects support to be maintained at a high level for a long time to come.

In Sweden, support for joining NATO is also the highest on record, with 41% in favor, 35% against and 24% undecided, according to a survey published on Friday.

The two Nordic countries broke one of the main taboos of their security policy, that of not exporting weapons or military equipment to countries at war.

In addition to defense equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests, Sweden will supply 5,000 anti-tank rocket launchers.

This is something unprecedented since the 1939 Winter War, highlighted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who cited the support of neighboring Stockholm, Finland, when it was invaded by the… Soviet Union.

“I think this is probably the beginning of a reassessment of the Swedish security policy. There is also a debate about measures to be taken to strengthen the Swedish army”, says Carlander.

In another “historic decision”, according to Sanna Marin, Finland agreed on Monday to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, including 2,500 rifles, 1,500 rocket launchers and ammunition.

The eventual accession of Finland Sweden NATO – analysts hope for a coordinated action of the countries – will irritate Moscow, in an explosive context between the West and Russia of Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the entry of these countries into NATO “would have serious military and political consequences”.

This warning has been heard before, replied Helsinki, which does not believe in an invasion threat like Ukraine.

Moscow has turned NATO’s quest to expand eastward into a ‘casus belli’, claiming that Russia was betrayed after the fall of the Berlin Wall.