Putin’s ‘Target Number Two’, First Lady Refuses to Leave Ukraine

posted on 03/01/2022 17:55



On the first day of the war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the country that he would not leave Ukraine. “I will stay in the capital, with my people. I will stay here, as will my family, who are also in Ukraine. We are not traitors, we are Ukrainian citizens,” he said. In the same statement, Zelensky said that Vladimir Putin had marked him as “Target Number One”, and his family as “Target Number Two”.

The United States offered to rescue Zelensky and his family from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to prevent the president from being captured or killed by the Russian army, but he refused to flee the country. Who also refused to leave was Olena Zelensky, the first lady of the Ukrainian nation.

At 44 years old and with two children with Zelensky, the screenwriter has become the face that demonstrates female courage in the face of war. “Our current opposition also has a particularly feminine face,” Olena wrote in an Instagram post, where she highlighted that the Ukrainian population is mostly female (about 2 million more women) and that they play a key role in the war.





“My admiration and reverence to you amazing countrymen! Those who fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces and those who enlist in the defense. Those who heal, save, feed. The ones who take children to shelters every day without panic and entertain them with games and cartoons to save children’s minds from war,” she wrote.

Since the confrontation began, Olena has used social media (she has 2 million Instagram followers) to show the world the violence of war. This Tuesday (1/3), Olena published a video with shocking images of the Russian invasion.

“Because of Putin’s attack, Ukrainians have to take their children to the basements every night and fight the enemy under the walls of their homes. Ukraine is a peaceful country. We are against war and do not strike first. But let’s not give up. The whole world, see: we are fighting for peace in your countries too,” he wrote.





Opposing husband’s candidacy

Olena has a prominent space in the Ukrainian media, appearing in magazines and giving interviews on television. At first, she opposed her husband’s candidacy for the most important position in the country, but changed her mind in order to support him. “I wasn’t happy when I realized what his plans were. I realized that everything was going to change and what difficulties we were going to face”, said Olena in an interview with Vogue Ukraine in 2019, when it was the cover of the issue.

“I’m not a person who wanted to be exposed to the public. But my new reality requires me to break that rule and I am trying to comply with that,” she said. The magazine highlighted the work of the first lady on topics such as domestic violence and the rights of people with disabilities.





Olena and Zelensky were married in 2003. The couple met at the National University of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, where they were both studying architecture. She eventually became a writer, and later served as a scriptwriter for comedy programs for Ukrainian television, while Volodymyr Zelensky became one of the country’s leading comedians.

The location of Olena, her husband and two children is kept secret for the family’s safety. But the first lady remains active on social media, encouraging the population. “I am proud to live in the same country as you. They say that many people together become a crowd. But this is not about us (Ukrainians). Because many Ukrainians together are not a crowd, they are an army,” she wrote.