Putin’s War Leads to Finland and Sweden’s Historic Rapprochement with NATO

Historic arms exports, strong pro-NATO sentiment in public opinion, steadfastness in the face of warnings from Moscow: a russian invasion gives Ukraine shook in a few days the traditional non-alignment of Sweden and Finland.

Stockholm and Helsinki are currently ruling out the possibility of an urgent request to join the Atlantic Alliance, but never before have the two countries been so close to taking this step, say analysts. “Everything is possible at the moment and the sign of the countries of nato is that membership could be examined quickly. So I think it would just be a political decision by Stockholm and Helsinki”, summarizes Zebulon Carlander, an analyst at the organization ‘Société et Défense’ (Society and Defense).

The two countries are officially non-aligned, but NATO partners since the mid-1990s, after they turned the page on neutrality with the end of Cold War.

The Finnish Parliament is due to debate a request to call a referendum on NATO membership. The request gathered in less than a week the 50,000 signatures needed to enter the ‘Eduskunta’ agenda. Social Democrat Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed that it is not about discussing membership, but the political context has suddenly changed.

support for membership

For the first time, a majority (53%) of Finns support NATO membership, according to a poll published on Monday 28 February. The number of supporters of membership almost doubled in a few weeks, as in January it was only 28%.

The Finnish share against joining NATO fell to 28%, with 19% undecided. “It’s a historic and exceptional result,” he told the agency. France Press Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at the Institute of International Affairs, who expects support to remain at a high level for a long time to come.

In Sweden, support for joining NATO is also the highest on record, with 41% in favour, 35% against and 24% undecided, according to a survey published on Friday the 25th, the day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two Nordic countries broke one of the main taboos of their security policy, that of not exporting weapons or military equipment to countries at war. In addition to defense equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vestsSweden will supply 5,000 anti-tank rocket launchers.

This is unprecedented since the Winter War of 1939highlighted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who cited Stockholm’s support for neighboring Finland when it was invaded by the Soviet Union.

“I think this is probably the beginning of a reassessment of the Swedish security policy. There is also a debate about measures to be taken to strengthen the Swedish army”, says Carlander.

In another “historic decision”, according to Sanna Marin, Finland agreed on Monday to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, including 2,500 rifles, 1,500 rocket launchers and ammunition.

Russian reaction

The eventual accession of Finland and/or Sweden to NATO – analysts expect a coordinated action of the countries – will irritate Moscow, in an explosive context between the West and Russia of Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that these countries’ entry into NATO “would have serious military and political consequences”. This warning has been heard before, replied Helsinki, which does not believe in an invasion threat like Ukraine.

Moscow has turned NATO’s quest to expand eastward into a ‘casus belli’, claiming that Russia has been betrayed after the fall of the Berlin Wall. / AFP