Reading Putin: Unbalanced or Cautiously Attacking the West’s Fears? – International

WASHINGTON – For two decades, Vladimir Putin attacked his rivals calling them reckless and impulsive. But his behavior in ordering an invasion of Ukraine – and now putting the Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert — makes some in the West question whether the Russian president has become dangerously unstable.

In recent days, Putin has rambled on television about the Ukraine, repeated conspiracy theories about neo-Nazism and Western aggression and berated his own foreign intelligence chief on camera across a Kremlin hall where he was sitting alone. Now, with Western sanctions threatening to cripple Russia’s already crippled economy, Putin has ordered the greatest state of readiness for nuclear weapons, blaming sanctions and what he called “aggressive statements against our country”.

Uncertainty about your thinking adds unknowns to the war of Russia against Ukraine. Western officials must confront Putin, as they also wonder whether he understands or cares about the cataclysmic consequences of his actions — and whether he is intentionally taking advantage of long-held suspicions about him.

An adviser to the French president Emmanuel Macronwho spoke to Putin on Monday, said the Russian leader responded to Macron “without showing irritation, in a very clinical and very determined way”.

“We can see that with President Putin’s state of mind, there is a risk of escalation,” added the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “There is a risk of manipulation by President Putin to justify what is unjustifiable.”

Foreign leaders have long tried to get inside Putin’s head and have been wrong before. And Putin is showing, in this crisis, many of the same traits he has displayed since he became Russia’s leader. Putin directed raids on neighbors, unleashed conspiracy theories and outright falsehoods, and ordered audacious operations that included interference in the last two US presidential elections.

Putin alone made landmark decisions such as the annexation of Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine in 2014, consulting only his narrow circle of KGB veterans and keeping everyone else in the dark. He has been surrounded by lieutenants who are reluctant to risk their careers by urging caution or issuing adverse opinions.

Putin also spoke about nuclear war and how he once thought such a conflict would end with Russians going “to heaven as martyrs”.

Experts say Putin may be using the specter of nuclear conflict to break growing support for Ukraine’s defense and force concessions. His latest comments also suggest that sanctions are working.

“We have to know that this is a sign that we’re getting to him,” said Jim Townsend, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

authorities in USA were alarmed by a 5,000-word essay signed by Putin and published in July that argued that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and attributed any divisions to foreign conspiracies. A Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the intelligence community was concerned that Putin was operating from “an emotional place” and fueled by longstanding grievances.

More recently, Macron went to meet with Putin, with whom he had several lengthy phone calls before the invasion. A senior official in Macron’s cabinet said last week that Putin “wasn’t the same anymore”, had become “more rigid, more isolated” and, in essence, had strayed to the approach now underway.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

During a five-hour dinner between the two leaders, Putin spent more time complaining about NATO’s expansion and Ukraine’s 2014 revolution than discussing the immediate crisis.

Putin’s perceived self-isolation was highlighted in recent official meetings broadcast on state television. He faced foreign leaders and close aides seated at the opposite end of a long table. No Russian official who spoke gave a dissenting opinion.

“He didn’t get direct input from many people,” said US Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee. “So we are concerned that this isolated individual has become a megalomaniac in terms of his notion of himself as the only historical figure who can rebuild the old Russia or recreate the notion of the Soviet sphere.”

Putin has long been committed to regaining lost glory, suppressing dissent and keeping neighbors in the orbit of Moscow. In 2005, he called the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”. Russia has waged war with Georgia, annexed Crimea, supported separatists in eastern Ukraine and earlier this year sent troops to help quell protests in Kazakhstan.

His public attacks on Ukrainian sovereignty go back many years. In 2008, he reportedly told President George W. Bush: “George, you have to understand that Ukraine is not even a country.”

A year before that, he vented his anger at the US and NATO in a pivotal speech at the Munich Security Conference, criticizing the alliance’s eastward expansion and attacking US military intervention abroad. The US was mired at the time in the Iraq War, launched on the basis of false claims about Iraq having nuclear weapons capability.

“The United States has surpassed its national borders in every way,” Putin said at the time. “This is visible in the economic, political, cultural and educational policies they impose on other nations.”

Representative Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said he had seen no evidence, prior to the Ukraine invasion, that Putin was behaving irrationally, and noted that other world leaders in history were considered irrational in other contexts. Putin, he said, has “an incredible appetite for risk when it comes to Ukraine.”

Two years ago, Putin endorsed the latest version of a Russian nuclear deterrence policy that allows the use of atomic weapons in response to a nuclear attack or aggression involving conventional weapons that “threatens the very existence of the state.”

A Putin associate, Dmitry Medvedev, who served as a substitute president when Putin moved to the post of prime minister due to term limits, said in 2019 that a move by the West to cut Russia from the SWIFT financial system would amount to an effective declaration of war, a sign that the Kremlin may view Western sanctions as a threat tantamount to military aggression. The sanctions announced in recent days include cutting major Russian banks from SWIFT. Since then, the ruble has plummeted.

In 2018, Putin told an audience that Russia would not strike first in a nuclear conflict, but he theorized about retaliation against an imminent enemy attack, adding with a smile: “We would be victims of aggression and rise to heaven as martyrs. And they will just die and not even have time to repent.”

James M. Acton, co-director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program, said he doesn’t believe nuclear war is imminent, but that there is real potential for escalation. Another possibility would be for Putin to use increasingly brutal non-nuclear tactics in Ukraine.

Acton suggested finding an “exit ramp” that could allow Putin a perceived victory. In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the US secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from Turkey in exchange for the Soviets’ withdrawal from Cuba. “But I’m not sure he knows in his own mind what an exit ramp would look like right now,” Acton said.

Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear policy expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said he was not immediately worried about a nuclear escalation. But one danger of sending public signals about nuclear weapons is that they can be difficult to interpret, Lewis said, just as the world is trying to understand Putin’s latest moves and intentions.

“He’s isolated, making bad decisions and losing,” Lewis said. “And that’s dangerous.” /AP