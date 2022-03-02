Renault Mégane returns to Brazil with SUV body and electric motor

When the CEO of RenaultLuca de Meo, said he would focus on SUVs in Brazil, no one was thinking about the return of Megane. That’s right, to adapt to the new customer demand, he – who was in Brazil in the 1990s and 2000s in the form of hatch and sedan – became a sport utility vehicle. And add one more change to that account: it has an electric motor. Already on sale in Europe, the new Mégane arrives here in the last half of 2022.

Unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show (Germany), the new mid-range generation is the first Renault made in the CMF-EV modular architecture. The base is the result of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and came up with the concept Megane eVisionfrom 2020.

Renault/Disclosure

While here in Brazil Renault was betting almost all its chips on basic cars with bland design, in Europe, the story is different. It’s the new Megane E-Tech, of course, is no exception to the rule. In this sense, the headlights have Full LED lighting and daytime running lights that invade the front bumper. The logo in the center of the grille (with chrome details) already has the most modern look. At the back, the thin flashlight is connected by an LED-illuminated strip. Highlight for the high waistline and the slight drop in the back of the ceiling – reminds the Land Rover Evoque.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by screens. The “L” shaped arrangement makes up the 12.3″ instrument panel and a screen in the center of the panel that brings together the entertainment system. This is 12″ and is vertical. As with Volvo, the Android operating system brings together native Google services. And it has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection.

Renault/Disclosure

to move

The new Mégane that comes to Brazil in the top of the line version. In it, the 60 kWh battery yields a range of up to 470 km. In terms of performance, there are 220 horsepower and a maximum torque of 30.6 mkgf. In Europe, it has a version with more modest numbers: 130 hp and a range of 300 km. According to Renault, the Mégane E-Tech reaches 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The maximum speed is limited and does not exceed 160 km/h.

In terms of dimensions, it has the size of a compact SUV, measuring 4.21 meters in length, 1.78 m in width, 1.50 m in height and a wheelbase of 2.70 m. Thus, it is slightly smaller than the Captur brother. But it takes up to 440 liters in the trunk. That is, 3 liters more than the veteran.

Renault/Disclosure

How much will it cost?

There are estimates that the price of the Renault Megane E-Tech is above R$ 300 thousand. The strategy, however, is understandable, after all, in this way the brand does not cannibalize the sales of the Zoe (BRL 204,990 to BRL 229,990). Although electric models do not follow the segment’s playbook (everyone competes with everyone else), it is believed that a close rival is the Volkswagen ID.4which also hits stores this year.

In the list of standard items, as it cannot be missing nowadays, there is semi-autonomous driving. The package brings adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistant, for example. Premium sound Harman Kardon and Park Assist are also on the list.

