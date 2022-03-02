residents curse Russians and make trenches

In the Russian-Ukrainian war, resistance from residents takes forms ranging from digging trenches to making Molotov cocktails. Stories go viral and experts remind us that it is important to pay attention to the meaning of these narratives.

“Every international conflict has scenes of resistance, of the civilian population facing tanks and the disproportionality of war. They represent the reality that we sometimes forget: they are people who fight wars decided in large circles of power”, says Lucas Carlos Lima, professor of International Law at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

In the Ukrainian case, there is no lack of stories like this. Even before the start of the war, a group of teenagers from a shelter located in the city of Chervone, in the southeast of the country, was already digging trenches to shelter soldiers.

When the conflict began, residents of Lviv, in western Ukraine, began a routine of patrols to protect the city.

“Russia has sent soldiers to make inquiries and also to mark places where tanks should go to attack. Our biggest job is to find the signals and erase them,” said Brazilian Igor Galli, an English teacher and resident of Lviv, at the time.

The same city is home to Pravda, a brewery that decided to stop its production of drinks to dedicate itself to the manufacture of Molotov cocktails, intended for the Ukrainian territorial defense.

On the first day of clashes, a video of a man who, without safety equipment, removed a land mine in a place identified as Berdyansk, in the south of the country, went viral on the internet.

On the 26th, it was the turn of images of a Ukrainian cursing Russian soldiers in Henichesk, on the Ukrainian coast, to win the networks.

“What the fuck are you guys doing in our land with these weapons?” she asks in the video. “Take seeds and put them in your pocket, so at least the sunflowers will sprout on Ukrainian soil after your death,” she says.

Another footage that has become popular in recent days shows unarmed civilians trying to stop Russian vehicles from advancing in Chernigov, 150 kilometers from Kiev.

Civilians receive international support

A political columnist for the US daily Washington Post, journalist Jennifer Rubin called the actions of civilians in Ukraine “a moment of breathtaking bravery”. “The Ukrainian people and their leaders, with unimaginable grace and courage, refused to give in to the overwhelming force,” she wrote.

The Israeli historian, university professor and writer Yuval Noah Harari said, in an article published by the English newspaper The Guardian, that “the Ukrainian people are resisting with all their hearts, winning the admiration of the whole world – and winning the war”.

For Harari, the stories arriving from Ukraine “give courage to the governments of European nations, the US government and even the downtrodden citizens of Russia”.

Lima agrees with the opinion. “These episodes often circulate with greater reverberation than diplomatic speeches. They can stay in the minds of both the decision maker and the protester calling for an end to the conflict,” he says.

Control of the stories is part of the war

“Russian warship, fuck you,” a spokesperson for the crew of a Ukrainian warship off Cobra Island in the Black Sea told the military of a Russian vessel on the last day through loudspeakers. 24.

The video showing the situation went viral on the internet, along with the information that the Ukrainians had been killed after the message was sent. However, days later, images released by Russian forces revealed that the military was alive and had, in fact, been captured by the enemies.

“Fake news played an important role in Brexit, in the last US and Brazilian presidential elections,” says Tito Lívio Barcellos Pereira, a master in political science at the Instituto de Estudos Estratégicos at Universidade Federal Fluminense.

“In war, propaganda has always been a weapon and it is often used extremely. You have to be careful,” he says. In the network society we live in, information goes viral before it can be denied”, he concludes.