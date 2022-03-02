Result of Quina 5791, prize R$ 2.2 million, this Saturday, February 26

Check here the result of Quina 5791, with a prize of R$ 2.2 million. In the last draw, which took place on Friday, no one hit the 5 tens and the prize accumulated. See more here, in the lotteriesof Techno News.

The sweepstakes of Quina sare held daily, from Monday to Saturday. In addition Cashier broadcasts the draw through digital channels YouTube and Facebook. See the dozens drawn here Quina 5791 Result:

Result of Quina 5791:

21-30-54-58-65

Odds of Winning? With a single bet of 5 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot to the Quina 5791 Result are of one (01) chance in 30 million, that is, to hit the 5 tens, with a minimum bet (R$ 2.0).

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

Quina: how to bet on the next contest?

Bet until 5:30 pm on lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited Lotteries accept bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

The value of a single bet of 5 dozenscosts only BRL 2.0. Leva the main prize whoever hits the 5 tens. However, those who hit 4, 3 and 2 tens also win smaller prizes.

Checked the Result of Quina 5791? Go straight to an agency Cashier, receive your prize. Because, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

