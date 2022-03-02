Rising oil prices increase friction between Petrobras and Bolsonaro

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB)

The rise in oil prices on the international market, due to the war in Ukraine, increased the friction between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Petrobras. The chief executive has been pressing the state-owned company so that the rise is not passed on to fuel prices at this time, although oil prices have already reached US$ 105 and, in the forecast of analysts, may exceed the record of US$ 147, 50 per barrel reached in 2008.

The soaring prices are a reflection of economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations after the invasion of Ukraine. The country holds the eighth largest oil reserves in the world, and is expected to reduce supply in the short term. With the rise in prices, according to experts in the sector, the lag of prices in Brazil in relation to abroad should grow, putting pressure on Petrobras to readjust the values ​​charged in the domestic market. In the case of gasoline, the difference is R$ 0.50 per liter. The last time the state-owned company changed the price list was on January 12.

Last week, at an event at Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro took advantage of his minutes of speech to criticize the direction of Petrobras. “The director earns BRL 110,000 a month. The president earns more than BRL 200,000 a month and, at the end of the year, he still has some bonus salaries. The guys have to work. They have to present the solution and show what is happening”, said the representative. “Oh, the gasoline is high… It falls into my lap. I have no way of interfering with Petrobras, but it falls into my lap”, he said, disclaiming responsibility.

The professor of the Department of Economics at the University of São Paulo (USP), Simão Silber, commented that the differences between the President of the Republic and Petrobras have not economic reasons, but political ones. “As this is an election year, and the president is a candidate for reelection, the increase in fuel prices has an unfavorable effect on Bolsonaro’s popularity, which is already threatened by high inflation, the arrival of Lula and the possibility of a third way, which is still in gestation,” he said.

According to Silber, the president and his team must create some kind of subsidy to keep prices down. “Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already declared that he would accept a subsidy of up to R$20 billion this year to contain the price of diesel,” he noted. According to the professor, “Brazil is very poorly positioned to face the rapid rise in oil prices.”

As Brazil depends on the importation of oil derivatives, given the restricted refining condition, it is subject to supply conditions in the world market and to the variation of the dollar. According to Otto Nogami, an economics professor at Insper, due to the new external crisis, the US currency is appreciating and the prices of oil derivatives here in the country tend to increase to cover production and marketing costs. “Petrobras depends on the importation of these items in order to supply the domestic market.”

Nogami commented that, based on the assumption that it is a market company, despite being a mixed capital company, Petrobras must act in order to seek a profitability that satisfies the interests of shareholders. In this sense, it should keep prices in line with its production costs. “This is against the interests of the government shareholder. But, if it succumbs to government interests to say that it is helping the consumer, the company can have a significant loss in profitability, as happened in the recent past”, he said.

For economist José Kobori, from Ibmec, however, the price gap does not mean anything. “What counts is the margin that the company practices, that is, even with the theoretically lagged price, Petrobras has a net margin of almost 24%, which is triple the average margin of international companies, of 8%” , he said.

According to Kabori, it is necessary to separate what is Brazil and what is Petrobras. “The state-owned company’s profit was more than R$ 100 billion in 2021, and this is distributed among the company’s shareholders. The country’s economy is directly affected by fuel prices, which are passed on to all sectors and directly impact the inflation,” he said. To fight inflation, the Central Bank (BC) increases the basic interest rate, which cools the economy, reducing employment and income. “It is necessary to evaluate what this profit for a few private shareholders generates in terms of negative value in the economy as a whole, and in the lives of the population.”