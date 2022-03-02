ruble hits new historic low amid war

The Russian currency, the ruble, continues to depreciate sharply on Wednesday (2), with Russia’s economy suffering the consequences of economic sanctions imposed by the West – a response to the invasion of Ukraine, which reached its seventh day today.

At around 10:00 am (Brasilia time), the ruble was losing 2.92%, quoted at less than a cent on the dollar. In practice, one dollar is now worth 111.36 rubles.

Earlier, the Russian currency reached an all-time low, with one dollar selling for more than 112 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the Russian currency has lost about a third of its value against the American one.

Last week, the Central Bank of Russia responded to this movement by more than doubling the economy’s basic interest rates, which went from 9.5% to 20%. Russia to transfer money abroad — an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to protect the economy in the midst of war.

economic pressure

In recent days, the United States, the European Union and other countries have announced that they will exclude some Russian banks from the Swift international bank payment system and ban any transaction with the Central Bank of Russia — a measure that will also have impacts on the world economy and that of Brazil. .

Yesterday (1st), it was the turn of the United Kingdom to inform that it has included Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, in the list of entities targeted by sanctions.

Several companies are also announcing that they will leave Europe or stop production, as was the case with Hyundai in St Petersburg. The automaker plans to resume production of the unit next week, on March 9.

“The Russian economy has been dealt a heavy blow,” admitted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who highlighted a “margin of resistance” and ongoing plans. “[Mas] Let’s keep standing.”

Image: Art/UOL

(With AFP and Reuters)